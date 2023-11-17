SIEMENS AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
November 17, 2023 at 04:43 am EST
Goldman Sachs is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 222.
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|147.55 EUR
|+0.50%
|+12.66%
|+13.67%
|10:43am
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+13.61%
|126 B $
|+26.96%
|99 950 M $
|+22.73%
|102 B $
|-8.91%
|49 884 M $
|+10.20%
|35 536 M $
|+5.91%
|31 280 M $
|0.00%
|29 416 M $
|-13.06%
|28 793 M $
|+6.46%
|24 813 M $
|+17.99%
|24 914 M $