HANNOVER (dpa-AFX) - Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz is hoping that the Hannover Messe will provide new impetus for the energy transition and for strengthening the competitiveness of German industry. "What our country will continue to live from in the future is what can be seen here at this trade fair: that we develop new things, that we continuously improve products, that we research and apply forward-looking technologies," said the SPD politician on Sunday evening at the opening of the world's largest exhibition for mechanical and electrical engineering.

With its focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and solutions for the energy transition, the industrial show is setting important priorities, said Scholz. After all, affordable energy and more innovation are the key prerequisites for boosting productivity and growth. This requires intelligent AI solutions such as those on show at the trade fair: "Machines that do simple tasks for us so that employees can switch to more highly skilled jobs."

The economy has recently been criticized for high energy prices and too much bureaucracy. From the industry's point of view, this jeopardizes the attractiveness of the location, especially in comparison to other regions such as the USA. Scholz emphasized: "Of course, a modern supply policy also means that we need to become faster and simpler. We are in complete agreement on that." The federal government has already set an important course here, Scholz emphasized.

Around 4,000 exhibitors will be showcasing their innovations at the exhibition center from Monday. The focus will be on artificial intelligence, climate-friendly production, solutions for the energy transition and hydrogen as an energy source. Numerous technology companies such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, Dell, SAP, Siemens and Bosch have also registered. There are also a number of SMEs and more than 300 start-ups. Exhibitors from 60 countries are taking part. This year's partner country is Norway /fjo/DP/jha