Nuremberg, October 12, 2023
Securing critical infrastructure: New advanced switching platform unlocks secure connectivity
- RUGGEDCOM RST2428P: a secure, high-port density advanced switching platform with Power-over-Ethernet
- Enables secure communications for high-speed,real-time control applications and SCADA systems in harsh environments
- Emphasis on high-bandwidth, low latency communications and cybersecurity features
As critical infrastructure networks are digitalizing rapidly, OT networks must handle large data volumes from increasing IoT devices in the field and connect intelligent electronic devices to IT systems securely. To this end, Siemens has launched the RUGGEDCOM RST2428P, an advanced multilayer Ethernet switching platform, designed to provide secure and error-free communications for networks in harsh environments like electric power, transportation, or oil and gas plants.
"In critical infrastructure OT networks, precise time synchronization, reliability and high availability are non-negotiable", says Jeremy Bryant, General Manager, Siemens Ruggedcom. "Also, we're seeing an increasing demand for devices that enable end-to-end security in network communications. We've designed the RUGGEDCOM RST2428P as a way for utilities to invest in a networking platform that will simplify scaling the network to support higher data volumes and adopt future-ready networking and cybersecurity technologies without having to undergo costly replacements. Whenever they are ready for it."
Driving digitalization with a future-proof solution
RUGGEDCOM devices operate across a wide temperature range from -40 to +85 °C with high immunity to electro-magnetic interference (EMI) and shock and
vibration resistance. Their fan-less design with no moving parts minimizes risk of mechanical failures over their lifetime. The new RUGGEDCOM RST2428P was designed to offer greater flexibility to network operators through its hot-swappable power supply and hot-swappable modular design.
The RUGGEDCOM RST2428P comes with 28 ports, 10 Gigabit bandwidth, and Power-over-Ethernet of up to 500 W capability. Additionally, this switching platform is the first utility-grade RUGGEDCOM switch that will be provisioned with Secure Device ID (iDevID) based on the IEEE 802.1AR standard to digitally assure critical infrastructure operators of the authenticity of the device across the supply chain. This is also the first platform to offer advanced functionalities like Precision Time Protocol, seamless failover with HSR/PRP for fault-tolerant networks and MACsec encryption, over SINEC OS, Siemens' proprietary operating system for both SCALANCE and RUGGEDCOM devices.
"Industries such as electric power, rail, ITS, water & wastewater, oil and gas will benefit from high availability, micro-second accuracies, when installing the RUGGEDCOM RST2428P", continues Bryant. "Overall, this is another step to facilitating the convergence of IT and OT systems for mission-critical applications in harsh environments."
The RUGGEDCOM RST2428P
Further details on the new RUGGEDCOM RST2428P advanced multilayer Ethernet switching platform can be found at: https://sie.ag/3rbMMy
This press release can be found at: https://sie.ag/6QcZ3h
Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 72,000 employees internationally.
Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.
In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €72.0 billion and net income of €4.4 billion. As of September 30, 2022, the company had around 311,000 people worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.
