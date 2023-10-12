Press Nuremberg, October 12, 2023 Securing critical infrastructure: New advanced switching platform unlocks secure connectivity RUGGEDCOM RST2428P: a secure, high-port density advanced switching platform with Power-over-Ethernet

Enables secure communications for high-speed,real-time control applications and SCADA systems in harsh environments Emphasis on high-bandwidth, low latency communications and cybersecurity features As critical infrastructure networks are digitalizing rapidly, OT networks must handle large data volumes from increasing IoT devices in the field and connect intelligent electronic devices to IT systems securely. To this end, Siemens has launched the RUGGEDCOM RST2428P, an advanced multilayer Ethernet switching platform, designed to provide secure and error-free communications for networks in harsh environments like electric power, transportation, or oil and gas plants. "In critical infrastructure OT networks, precise time synchronization, reliability and high availability are non-negotiable", says Jeremy Bryant, General Manager, Siemens Ruggedcom. "Also, we're seeing an increasing demand for devices that enable end-to-end security in network communications. We've designed the RUGGEDCOM RST2428P as a way for utilities to invest in a networking platform that will simplify scaling the network to support higher data volumes and adopt future-ready networking and cybersecurity technologies without having to undergo costly replacements. Whenever they are ready for it." Driving digitalization with a future-proof solution RUGGEDCOM devices operate across a wide temperature range from -40 to +85 °C with high immunity to electro-magnetic interference (EMI) and shock and

vibration resistance. Their fan-less design with no moving parts minimizes risk of mechanical failures over their lifetime. The new RUGGEDCOM RST2428P was designed to offer greater flexibility to network operators through its hot-swappable power supply and hot-swappable modular design. The RUGGEDCOM RST2428P comes with 28 ports, 10 Gigabit bandwidth, and Power-over-Ethernet of up to 500 W capability. Additionally, this switching platform is the first utility-grade RUGGEDCOM switch that will be provisioned with Secure Device ID (iDevID) based on the IEEE 802.1AR standard to digitally assure critical infrastructure operators of the authenticity of the device across the supply chain. This is also the first platform to offer advanced functionalities like Precision Time Protocol, seamless failover with HSR/PRP for fault-tolerant networks and MACsec encryption, over SINEC OS, Siemens' proprietary operating system for both SCALANCE and RUGGEDCOM devices. "Industries such as electric power, rail, ITS, water & wastewater, oil and gas will benefit from high availability, micro-second accuracies, when installing the RUGGEDCOM RST2428P", continues Bryant. "Overall, this is another step to facilitating the convergence of IT and OT systems for mission-critical applications in harsh environments." The RUGGEDCOM RST2428P Further details on the new RUGGEDCOM RST2428P advanced multilayer Ethernet switching platform can be found at: https://sie.ag/3rbMMy