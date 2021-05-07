Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens 2Q Net Profit Jumps, Boosted by Flender Sale and Industrial Businesses

05/07/2021 | 01:21am EDT
By Mauro Orru

Siemens AG said Friday that net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 soared thanks to the performance of its industrial businesses and the sale of its mechanical-drives business Flender.

The German engineering conglomerate said net profit for the quarter ended March 31 climbed to 2.27 billion euros ($2.74 billion) from EUR652 million a year earlier.

Siemens closed the sale of its Flender business to investment firm Carlyle Group Inc. in March, booking a gain of EUR900 million.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization for its industrial businesses rose to EUR2.09 billion from EUR1.59 billion, with a corresponding margin of 15.1%.

Revenue for the period increased to EUR14.67 billion from EUR13.78 billion, while orders rose to EUR15.88 billion from EUR14.66 billion.

Analysts had expected net profit of EUR1.56 billion, revenue of EUR14.13 billion and orders of EUR15.07 billion, according to consensus provided by the company.

"Growth momentum came, in particular, from the automotive industry, machine building, our software business and--from a geographic perspective--from China. Besides the gratifying margin developments at our industrial businesses, our successful portfolio management also paid off," Chief Financial Officer Ralf P. Thomas said.

Siemens raised its guidance for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2021. It now expects net income between EUR5.7 billion and EUR6.2 billion instead of between EUR5 billion and EUR5.5 billion as previously indicated.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG 0.10% 140.14 Delayed Quote.19.25%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 1.52% 44.81 Delayed Quote.42.53%
Financials
Sales 2021 58 205 M 70 220 M 70 220 M
Net income 2021 5 157 M 6 222 M 6 222 M
Net Debt 2021 29 538 M 35 636 M 35 636 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
Yield 2021 2,53%
Capitalization 112 B 135 B 135 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,43x
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 283 000
Free-Float 88,0%
