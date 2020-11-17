Log in
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/17/2020 | 09:03am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.11.2020 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Ralf P.
Last name(s): Thomas

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007236101

b) Nature of the transaction
Entitlement to transfer 10,721 Siemens shares in connection with a Siemens Stock Program (transfer with value date 2020-11-13, +1:00)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-13; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


17.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63363  17.11.2020 


© EQS 2020
