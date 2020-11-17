|
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
11/17/2020 | 09:03am EST
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
17.11.2020 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Roland
|Last name(s):
|Busch
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0007236101
b) Nature of the transaction
|Sale of Siemens shares to cover tax and contributions obligations on share transfers in connection with a Siemens Stock Program
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|113.0400 EUR
|575411.0200 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|113.0400 EUR
|575411.0200 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
17.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
|
|Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
|
|80333 München
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.siemens.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
63355 17.11.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|All news about SIEMENS AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
57 232 M
67 937 M
67 937 M
|Net income 2020
|
3 905 M
4 636 M
4 636 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
30 003 M
35 615 M
35 615 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|24,1x
|Yield 2020
|3,40%
|
|Capitalization
|
89 221 M
106 B
106 B
|EV / Sales 2020
|2,08x
|EV / Sales 2021
|2,02x
|Nbr of Employees
|293 000
|Free-Float
|89,6%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|25
|Average target price
|
127,51 €
|Last Close Price
|
112,30 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
33,6%
|Spread / Average Target
|
13,5%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-26,1%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|SIEMENS AG
|-3.64%
|105 649