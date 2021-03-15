Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens AG    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

03/15/2021 | 06:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 96th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

15.03.2021 / 11:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 96th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 8 March 2021 until and including 14 March 2021, a number of 3,709 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
08/03/2021 750 131.37344
09/03/2021 709 134.65303
10/03/2021 750 134.53883
11/03/2021 750 136.41221
12/03/2021 750 135.09680
 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 14 March 2021 amounts to 28,597,230 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 15 March 2021

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board


15.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1175567  15.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1175567&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about SIEMENS AG
06:32aSIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:33aPRESS RELEASE  : PNE AG: PNE Group sold Swedish wind farm project 'Hultema'
DJ
03/12INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Continue 90-Day Trend at Siemens AG
MT
03/11SIEMENS  : Gamesa captures deal to supply New Zealand's second largest wind farm..
AQ
03/11SIEMENS  : Mobility GmbH - Complete solution from a single source, Siemens Mobil..
AQ
03/11SIEMENS  : Flender sale closes successfully
AQ
03/11SIEMENS  : Germany's Finnentrop interlocking to be digitalised by Siemens Mobili..
AQ
03/10SIEMENS  : Gamesa signs a 150 MW contract in Spain with Elawan Energy for one of..
AQ
03/10SIEMENS  : Africa's Top 10 Stories
AQ
03/10DGAP-PVR  : Siemens AG: Release according to -4-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 57 548 M 68 602 M 68 602 M
Net income 2021 4 986 M 5 944 M 5 944 M
Net Debt 2021 28 946 M 34 505 M 34 505 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
Yield 2021 2,60%
Capitalization 108 B 129 B 129 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,38x
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 197 000
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 147,62 €
Last Close Price 135,38 €
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Andreas Christian Hoffmann General Counsel, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG15.20%129 208
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.0.79%149 102
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY16.48%110 511
3M COMPANY5.80%107 087
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.5.94%68 399
HITACHI, LTD.31.73%47 500
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ