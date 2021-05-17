Log in
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

05/17/2021 | 02:53am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 105th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

17.05.2021 / 08:52
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 105th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 10 May 2021 until and including 16 May 2021, a number of 3,750 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
10/05/2021 750 143.61656
11/05/2021 750 139.53667
12/05/2021 750 139.76320
13/05/2021 750 138.52976
14/05/2021 750 142.46176
 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 16 May 2021 amounts to 28,629,196 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 17 May 2021

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board


17.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1196975  17.05.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196975&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
