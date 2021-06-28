Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 111th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 21 June 2021 until and including 27 June 2021, a number of 3,719 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 21/06/2021 750 135.26133 22/06/2021 750 136.21448 23/06/2021 750 136.48835 24/06/2021 750 135.79189 25/06/2021 719 135.44075

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 27 June 2021 amounts to 28,650,744 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 28 June 2021

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board