  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Siemens AG
  News
  Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/28 06:32:46 am
135.51 EUR   -1.03%
06:03aSIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/27Daimler set to spin off truck unit by year end - CFO
RE
06/25SIEMENS AG  : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

06/28/2021 | 06:03am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 111th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

28.06.2021 / 12:01
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 111th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 21 June 2021 until and including 27 June 2021, a number of 3,719 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
21/06/2021 750 135.26133
22/06/2021 750 136.21448
23/06/2021 750 136.48835
24/06/2021 750 135.79189
25/06/2021 719 135.44075
 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 27 June 2021 amounts to 28,650,744 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 28 June 2021

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board


28.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1212735  28.06.2021 

© EQS 2021
All news about SIEMENS AG
06:03aSIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/27Daimler set to spin off truck unit by year end - CFO
RE
06/25SIEMENS AG  : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
06/25Siemens and BioNTech expand their collaboration for global vaccine production
AQ
06/25SIEMENS ENERGY  : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/25SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS  : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06/25SIEMENS AG  : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/25SIEMENS AG  : Kepler Cheuvreux gives a Buy rating
MD
06/25SIEMENS AG  : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06/25SIEMENS AG  : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
Financials
Sales 2021 59 997 M 71 653 M 71 653 M
Net income 2021 5 590 M 6 676 M 6 676 M
Net Debt 2021 31 226 M 37 293 M 37 293 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 2,59%
Capitalization 109 B 131 B 131 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,34x
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 293 000
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 136,92 €
Average target price 161,65 €
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Andreas Christian Hoffmann General Counsel, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG16.51%130 669
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.20.50%636 679
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.2.84%151 927
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY21.85%115 527
3M COMPANY11.42%112 892
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.9.34%70 420