    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

09/13/2021 | 06:22am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 122nd Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

13.09.2021 / 12:21
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 122nd Interim Reporting

In the time period from 6 September 2021 until and including 12 September 2021, a number of 120,500 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
09/09/2021 61,000 142.53360
10/09/2021 59,500 145.69088
 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 12 September 2021 amounts to 28,805,371 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 13 September 2021

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board


13.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1232946  13.09.2021 

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 61 512 M 72 505 M 72 505 M
Net income 2021 5 972 M 7 039 M 7 039 M
Net Debt 2021 34 563 M 40 740 M 40 740 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 2,44%
Capitalization 117 B 138 B 138 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,46x
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 299 000
Free-Float 88,0%
