  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Siemens AG
  News
  Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

12/20/2021 | 04:31am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 5th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

20.12.2021 / 10:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 5th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 13 December 2021 until and including 19 December 2021, a number of 68,028 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
13/12/2021 13,713 151.78828
14/12/2021 13,838 149.67560
15/12/2021 12,775 148.62442
16/12/2021 13,765 150.95917
17/12/2021 13,937 148.33859
 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 19 December 2021 amounts to 276,689 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 20 December 2021

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board


20.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1260027  20.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1260027&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 66 854 M 75 231 M 75 231 M
Net income 2022 6 423 M 7 228 M 7 228 M
Net Debt 2022 35 300 M 39 723 M 39 723 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 2,75%
Capitalization 119 B 134 B 134 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
EV / Sales 2023 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 303 000
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 147,90 €
Average target price 166,96 €
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Andreas Christian Hoffmann General Counsel, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG25.85%133 766
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.27.45%657 600
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.54%141 244
3M COMPANY-0.02%100 700
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY5.84%100 381
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.16.82%74 760