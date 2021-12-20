Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 5th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 13 December 2021 until and including 19 December 2021, a number of 68,028 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 13/12/2021 13,713 151.78828 14/12/2021 13,838 149.67560 15/12/2021 12,775 148.62442 16/12/2021 13,765 150.95917 17/12/2021 13,937 148.33859

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 19 December 2021 amounts to 276,689 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 20 December 2021

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board