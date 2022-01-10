Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 8th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 3 January 2022 until and including 9 January 2022, a number of 63,936 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.
Shares were bought back as follows:
|Day of purchase
|Aggregated volume in shares
|Weighted average price
|03/01/2022
|11,355
|153.59168
|04/01/2022
|9,581
|155.35037
|05/01/2022
|10,810
|156.72800
|06/01/2022
|13,048
|154.68999
|07/01/2022
|19,142
|152.65161
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 9 January 2022 amounts to 439,078 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 10 January 2022
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board