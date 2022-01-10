Log in
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

01/10/2022 | 04:36am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 8th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

10.01.2022 / 10:35
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 8th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 3 January 2022 until and including 9 January 2022, a number of 63,936 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
03/01/2022 11,355 153.59168
04/01/2022 9,581 155.35037
05/01/2022 10,810 156.72800
06/01/2022 13,048 154.68999
07/01/2022 19,142 152.65161
 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 9 January 2022 amounts to 439,078 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 10 January 2022

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board


10.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1266461  10.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1266461&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
