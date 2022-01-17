Log in
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

01/17/2022 | 04:00am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 9th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

17.01.2022 / 09:59
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 9th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 10 January 2022 until and including 16 January 2022, a number of 51,022 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
10/01/2022 11,162 149.00916
11/01/2022 9,109 149.90400
12/01/2022 10,032 152.45236
13/01/2022 10,260 151.13810
14/01/2022 10,459 147.71307
 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 16 January 2022 amounts to 490,100 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 17 January 2022

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board


17.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1269465  17.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1269465&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
