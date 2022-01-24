Log in
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

01/24/2022
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 10th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

24.01.2022 / 11:21
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 10th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 17 January 2022 until and including 23 January 2022, a number of 51,498 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
17/01/2022 10,527 146.88843
18/01/2022 10,775 143.17476
19/01/2022 10,120 143.85226
20/01/2022 9,408 145.17623
21/01/2022 10,668 144.73653
 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 23 January 2022 amounts to 541,598 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 24 January 2022

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board


24.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1272051  24.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1272051&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
