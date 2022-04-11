Log in
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/11 05:04:42 am EDT
116.61 EUR   -1.26%
04/07SIEMENS : Silicon Valley Power uses cloud to amp up its savings
PU
04/07SIEMENS : enables underwater farming revolution with digital twin solutions
PU
04/06Siemens - New IoT-enabled components strengthen Siemens fire safety portfolio
AQ
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

04/11/2022 | 04:55am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 21st Interim Reporting

11.04.2022 / 10:53
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 21st Interim Reporting

In the time period from 04 April 2022 until and including 10 April 2022, a number of 268,964 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
04/04/2022 47,059 124.79123
05/04/2022 62,510 123.29345
06/04/2022 52,194 118.49592
07/04/2022 54,822 116.74374
08/04/2022 52,379 117.97137
 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 10 April 2022 amounts to 2,384,825 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 11 April 2022

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board


11.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1324975  11.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1324975&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
