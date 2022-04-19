Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/19 03:46:22 am EDT
115.49 EUR   -1.29%
03:37aSIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/14Siemens Mobility to relocate its Berlin Treptow branch to the Adlershof science and technology park
AQ
04/13Siemens Mobility and ViaMobilidade to Modernize Commuter Rail Lines in Sao Paulo, Brazil
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

04/19/2022 | 03:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 22nd Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

19.04.2022 / 09:35
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 22nd Interim Reporting

In the time period from 11 April 2022 until and including 17 April 2022, a number of 213,536 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
11/04/2022 53,589 117.02526
12/04/2022 52,977 115.87074
13/04/2022 54,564 115.58966
14/04/2022 52,406 116.25424
 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 17 April 2022 amounts to 2,598,361 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 19 April 2022

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board


19.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1329733  19.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1329733&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about SIEMENS AG
03:37aSIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/14Siemens Mobility to relocate its Berlin Treptow branch to the Adlershof science and tec..
AQ
04/13Siemens Mobility and ViaMobilidade to Modernize Commuter Rail Lines in Sao Paulo, Brazi..
AQ
04/13SIEMENS : Mobility relocates its Berlin Treptow branch to the Adlershof Science and Techno..
PU
04/13SIEMENS : Derichebourg Multiservices equips HQ with Siemens IoT sensors for energy efficie..
PU
04/13HOOKED : Siemens helps cruise ships clean up their act
PU
04/13SIEMENS AG : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
04/12German Bosses Discuss Russian Energy Supply Sanctions with Chancellor Scholz
MT
04/12Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Secures $15 Million in Contracts; Shares Rise 4%
MT
04/12SIEMENS : Mobility and ViaMobilidade to Modernize Commuter Rail Lines in São Paulo, Brazil
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 68 652 M 74 066 M 74 066 M
Net income 2022 6 941 M 7 489 M 7 489 M
Net Debt 2022 35 604 M 38 412 M 38 412 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 3,65%
Capitalization 93 597 M 101 B 101 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 303 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 117,00 €
Average target price 171,16 €
Spread / Average Target 46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG-23.37%100 978
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.15.27%760 819
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.88%133 799
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-4.31%100 072
3M COMPANY-17.71%83 885
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-20.33%61 418