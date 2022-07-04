Log in
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:06 2022-07-04 am EDT
96.66 EUR   +0.68%
03:33aSIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/01SIEMENS MOBILITY GMBHMAGDEBURG/BRANDENBURG : Ceremonial signing of the Elbe-Spree network transport contract & presentation of the Siemens Desiro HC
AQ
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

07/04/2022 | 03:33am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 33rd Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

04.07.2022 / 09:32
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 33rd Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 27 June 2022 until and including 3 July 2022, a number of 713,055 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
27/06/2022 123,347 104.47267
28/06/2022 132,678 105.15323
29/06/2022 135,731 102.13495
30/06/2022 159,379 97.86664
01/07/2022 161,920 96.27892

 

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 3 July 2022 amounts to 6,700,433 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Munich, 4 July 2022

 

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board


04.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1389721  04.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1389721&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
