Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 41st Interim Reporting

In the time period from 22 August 2022 until and including 28 August 2022, a number of 690,130 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 22/08/2022 207,418 104.25563 23/08/2022 120,212 103.51133 24/08/2022 108,836 103.84741 25/08/2022 101,658 105.32596 26/08/2022 152,006 104.47603

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 28 August 2022 amounts to 11,342,623 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 29 August 2022

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board