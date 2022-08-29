Log in
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
2022-08-29
101.45 EUR   -1.41%
05:42aSIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/25SIEMENS ENERGY : no update on Nord Stream 1 turbine maintenance
RE
08/25SIEMENS ENERGY : no new status regarding maintenance work for Nord Stream 1
RE
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

08/29/2022 | 05:42am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 41st Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

29.08.2022 / 11:40
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 41st Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 22 August 2022 until and including 28 August 2022, a number of 690,130 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
22/08/2022 207,418 104.25563
23/08/2022 120,212 103.51133
24/08/2022 108,836 103.84741
25/08/2022 101,658 105.32596
26/08/2022 152,006 104.47603

 

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 28 August 2022 amounts to 11,342,623 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Munich, 29 August 2022

 

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board


29.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1430007  29.08.2022 

© EQS 2022
