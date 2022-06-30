Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Siemens AG
  News
  Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:45 2022-06-30 pm EDT
97.65 EUR   -3.70%
01:20pSiemens writedown for Siemens Energy to impact Q3 net profit by 2.8 billion euros
RE
01:05pSIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Siemens announces impairment of an at‐equity investment
EQ
11:53aSiemens, Atlantia Close $995 Million Yunex Traffic Deal
MT
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Siemens announces impairment of an at‐equity investment

06/30/2022 | 01:05pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Profit Warning
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Siemens announces impairment of an at‐equity investment

30-Jun-2022 / 19:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, June 30, 2022

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

 

Siemens announces impairment of an atequity investment

With Siemens Energy AG's Xetra closing share price of €13.99 on June 30, 2022, the market value of Siemens’ 35% investment in Siemens Energy AG (SE) is significantly below the book value. This leads to an impairment of the SE investment, resulting in a total non‐cash impact on net income of approx. €2.8 billion in the third quarter of financial year 2022.

All results for the third quarter and their consequences on the outlook for the current financial year will be published on August 11, 2022.

 

Contact:
Dr. Eva Riesenhuber
Head of Siemens Investor Relations
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 Munich
+49 (0) 89-7805-32474
investorrelations@siemens.com

30-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (89) 7805 0
Fax: +49 (89) 7805 32475
E-mail: investorrelations@siemens.com
Internet: www.siemens.com
ISIN: DE0007236101
WKN: 723610
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1388259

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1388259  30-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1388259&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 69 269 M 72 525 M 72 525 M
Net income 2022 6 928 M 7 254 M 7 254 M
Net Debt 2022 36 483 M 38 198 M 38 198 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 4,11%
Capitalization 80 796 M 84 462 M 84 594 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 303 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 101,40 €
Average target price 161,66 €
Spread / Average Target 59,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG-33.59%84 594
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-8.54%603 897
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.93%117 903
3M COMPANY-26.94%73 847
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-32.58%70 101
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-26.75%56 306