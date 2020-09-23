Siemens, Atos Extend Strategic Partnership for Digital, Integrated Solutions

By Giulia Petroni

Siemens AG said Wednesday that it extended its strategic partnership with Atos SE for five years in the areas of services modernization and digitalization, as well as cloud transformation and cybersecurity.

The German engineering conglomerate said the extension is part of agreements worth three billion euros ($3.52 billion) over five years signed separately with Siemens, Siemens Energy AG and Siemens Healthineers AG.

"As part of the agreement, Atos will also invest in innovation and digital modernization, in order to advance important innovation topics for Siemens," the company said.

Siemens and the French IT company started their partnership in 2011. The extension will take place starting from January 2021, according to Siemens.

The two players also said they are expanding their cooperation to bring the digital solutions developed to the market and expect this "sales-driven initiative" to generate significant additional joint revenues over the next five years.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com