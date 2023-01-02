Siemens : Change of leadership at Siemens Large Drives Applications

Press

Nuremberg, January 2, 2023

Change of leadership at Siemens Large Drives Applications

Michael Reichle is the new CEO of Siemens Large Drives Applications and will become CEO of the newly formed integrated motors and large drives champion later this year.

The previous CEO, Hermann Kleinod, will remain an integral part of the global LDA management team.

Christoph Salentin continues to serve as CFO of LDA.

Effective January 1, 2023, Michael Reichle has been appointed CEO of Siemens Portfolio Company Large Drives Applications (LDA). He succeeds Hermann Kleinod, who will remain an integral part of the global LDA management team. As CEO, Reichle assumes all areas of responsibility of his predecessor.

Michael Reichle joined Siemens in 1997 and has held various management and CEO positions in recent years, including CEO of the independent Portfolio Company Siemens Logistics since 2014. He has more than 25 years of management experience.

"Siemens Large Drives Applications has excellent potential. With our dedicated employees, we are very well positioned worldwide. We offer our customers an outstanding and innovative portfolio," said Reichle. "I am looking forward to my new role and at the same time, approach the opportunity with great respect."

Reichle will also take over as CEO of the new integrated motors and large drives company to be founded. At its annual press conference on November 17, 2022, Siemens announced that it would combine its Large Drives Applications, Low Voltage Motors, Geared Motors, Weiss Spindeltechnologie and Sykatec business units under a single roof. The planned new company is to operate under its own