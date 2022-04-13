Siemens : Derichebourg Multiservices equips HQ with Siemens IoT sensors for energy efficiency

Press

Zug, Switzerland, 13 April 2022

Derichebourg Multiservices equips HQ with Siemens IoT sensors for energy efficiency

• France's Derichebourg Multiservices installs 1,200 smart sensors from Siemens company Enlighted, to control HQ's energy consumption

• Sensors are installed directly in the ceiling lights

• Data from the sensors has the potential to optimize building management, facility management and visitor experience

Derichebourg Multiservices, a provider of facility services for companies and municipalities, has equipped its new headquarters in Créteil near Paris with IoT solutions from Siemens subsidiary Enlighted. Enlighted's smart sensors are integrated directly into the LED lights in the new office space, enabling Derichebourg Multiservices to make significant energy savings to meet its own environmental goals, and comply with government regulations requiring companies in France to achieve 40 percent energy savings by 2030.

Derichebourg Multiservices is committed to using energy-saving LED technology in its new headquarters; an architecturally significant building resembling an inverted pyramid, built in 1970 and now upgraded with an environmentally-focused approach.

The top three floors of the building, where most of the open-plan offices are located, are equipped with 1,200 light fixtures with Enlighted IoT sensors from Siemens.

Wireless technology meant they could be installed in just six weeks, and the lower floors will also be upgraded in an expansion phase. Data from the sensors is continuously evaluated to monitor and control energy consumption.

The project was implemented with the support of lighting designer Le Studio Led, which integrates Enlighted sensors from Siemens into its B2B lighting solutions, combining financial savings, environmental friendliness and user satisfaction. In the

tertiary sector, lighting often accounts for 10 to 15 percent of total energy consumption.

"The data collected by our Enlighted sensors is hugely valuable in improving the energy efficiency of buildings, and also the comfort and productivity of the people who work in them," said Stefan Schwab, CEO of Enlighted. "We are pleased to be working with both Le Studio Led and Derichebourg Multiservices to develop new use cases, which will allow for the optimization of services for occupants."

Added value for Derichebourg Multiservices and its customers

The collected data provides a wealth of information, making it possible to detect changes in environmental conditions and room occupancy, and to respond in real time.

In addition to using the IoT sensors for reducing its own energy consumption, Derichebourg Multiservices also intends to use the data for additional applications in the future, demonstrating the practical benefits to customers and offering them related new services. In cooperation with Le Studio Led and Siemens, Derichebourg Multiservices is working to develop new use cases to optimize services in buildings, with the intention to integrate them into its service offering. For example, occupancy data from the sensors can be used to schedule cleaning services in buildings based on actual demand. The data could also be used to optimize the reception of guests to the building, improve comfort levels or even strengthen on-site security.

"As part of our service delivery activities, the breadth of possibilities offered by IoT sensors represents a tremendous development opportunity," said Silvine Thoma, Communications Manager for Derichebourg Multiservices. "Not only do we act on our own consumption, but we also benefit from a real-world showcase of their usage, in order to offer additional services to our customers, for our remote monitoring or cleaning activities, for example."

