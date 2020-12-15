Log in
SIEMENS : Deutsche Bahn and Siemens develop digitalized operation of the Hamburg S-Bahn
PU
12/14SIEMENS : Michael Sigmund
PU
12/14DGAP-DD : Siemens Aktiengesellschaft english
DJ
Siemens : Deutsche Bahn and Siemens develop digitalized operation of the Hamburg S-Bahn

12/15/2020 | 04:33am EST
Deutsche Bahn and Siemens develop digitalized operation of the Hamburg S-Bahn
For the first time in Germany, a highly automated S-Bahn will begin operating in Hamburg in 2021. A cooperation agreement for the 'Digital S-Bahn Hamburg' was signed by Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg, Deustche Bahn and Siemens.

The agreement specifies that a 23-kilometer-long section of the S-Bahn Line 21 between the Berliner Tor and Bergedorf/Aumühle stations will be equipped for fully automated operation, and that four trains will at the same time be equipped with the required technology.

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 09:32:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
