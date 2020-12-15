Siemens : Deutsche Bahn and Siemens develop digitalized operation of the Hamburg S-Bahn

Deutsche Bahn and Siemens develop digitalized operation of the Hamburg S-Bahn
For the first time in Germany, a highly automated S-Bahn will begin operating in Hamburg in 2021. A cooperation agreement for the 'Digital S-Bahn Hamburg' was signed by Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg, Deustche Bahn and Siemens.
The agreement specifies that a 23-kilometer-long section of the S-Bahn Line 21 between the Berliner Tor and Bergedorf/Aumühle stations will be equipped for fully automated operation, and that four trains will at the same time be equipped with the required technology.
