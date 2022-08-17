Siemens : Digitalization accelerates sustainability in the process industry

Siemens AG Press Release

In the Green Innovation Zone, Siemens is focusing this year on hydrogen and chemical recycling. Chemical recycling plays a decisive role on the way to a true circular economy in the process industry. In essence, the aim is to decompose waste, such as tires, batteries, and plastics, back into the raw materials that were used in their production, such as oil and gas. After reprocessing, the raw materials recycled in this way can in turn be used as feedstock for the chemical industry.

This is also the business idea of Pyrum Innovations. The startup company from the German state of Saarland has developed a novel pyrolysis technology that can be used to convert old tires back into primary raw materials. To be able to scale its technology quickly Pyrum Innovations relies on the entire automation portfolio and industry know-how of Siemens - from the web-based Simatic PCS neo process control system to intelligent measuring devices. Siemens and Pyrum Innovations will present more details in a joint presentation in the Green Innovation Zone at Achema.

Hydrogen an important element for green process industry

Low-carbon hydrogen is an important building block for decarbonizing entire industries as well as the energy and transportation sectors. With its hydrogen-enabled portfolio, Siemens serves process OEM, EPC and end customers to build and operate equipment modules or entire plants along the hydrogen value chain - from hydrogen production to conversion, storage, transport and utilization. Siemens will also be demonstrating what is involved in this process in several presentations in the Green Innovation Zone.

The backbone of competitiveness in the process industry is control technology. With the web-based Simatic PCS neo process control system, Siemens is contributing to comprehensive sustainability management at the central point of plant control. The location- and device-independent control capability of PCS neo allows operators to access the control system and control their plants from anywhere in the world. This eliminates the need to travel to individual plant locations for operation or instruction in the control system. In addition, existing plant components that were already running under other systems, such as SIMATIC PCS 7, can be integrated into the control system.