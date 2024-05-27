Investor Relations

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 15th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 20 May 2024 until and including 26 May 2024 a number of 268,759 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in

Weighted average price in

shares

Xetra trading

20/05/2024

51,966

173.20051

21/05/2024

52,064

173.41616

22/05/2024

62,749

174.66692

23/05/2024

50,979

176.55095

24/05/2024

51,001

176.48262

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2024-29).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 26 May 2024 amounts to 1,333,642 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 27 May 2024

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 27 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2024 09:02:07 UTC.