Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 15th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 20 May 2024 until and including 26 May 2024 a number of 268,759 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.
Shares were bought back as follows:
Day of purchase
Aggregated volume in
Weighted average price in
shares
Xetra trading
20/05/2024
51,966
173.20051
21/05/2024
52,064
173.41616
22/05/2024
62,749
174.66692
23/05/2024
50,979
176.55095
24/05/2024
51,001
176.48262
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2024-29).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 26 May 2024 amounts to 1,333,642 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 27 May 2024
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board
