Investor Relations

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 17th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 03 June 2024 until and including 09 June 2024, a number of 195,870 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average price in shares Xetra trading 03/06/2024 30,863 178.14507 04/06/2024 31,170 176.13471 05/06/2024 50,929 177.21898 06/06/2024 31,028 176.93908 07/06/2024 51,880 173.61708

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2024-29).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 09 June 2024 amounts to 1,789,766 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 10 June 2024

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board