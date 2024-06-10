Siemens : Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 17th Interim Reporting
June 10, 2024 at 04:52 am EDT
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 17th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 03 June 2024 until and including 09 June 2024, a number of 195,870 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.
Shares were bought back as follows:
Day of purchase
Aggregated volume in
Weighted average price in
shares
Xetra trading
03/06/2024
30,863
178.14507
04/06/2024
31,170
176.13471
05/06/2024
50,929
177.21898
06/06/2024
31,028
176.93908
07/06/2024
51,880
173.61708
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2024-29).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 09 June 2024 amounts to 1,789,766 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 10 June 2024
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board
