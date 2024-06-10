Investor Relations

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 17th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 03 June 2024 until and including 09 June 2024, a number of 195,870 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in

Weighted average price in

shares

Xetra trading

03/06/2024

30,863

178.14507

04/06/2024

31,170

176.13471

05/06/2024

50,929

177.21898

06/06/2024

31,028

176.93908

07/06/2024

51,880

173.61708

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2024-29).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 09 June 2024 amounts to 1,789,766 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 10 June 2024

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board

