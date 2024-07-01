Investor Relations.
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 20th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 24 June 2024 until and including 30 June 2024, a number of 179,602 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.
Shares were bought back as follows:
Day of purchase
Aggregated volume in
Weighted average price in
shares
Xetra trading
24/06/2024
52,860
170.26562
25/06/2024
64,649
170.00643
26/06/2024
62,093
169.49741
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (https://www.siemens.com/share-buyback-2024-2029).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 30 June 2024 amounts to 2,548,854 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 01 July 2024
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board
