Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 20th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 24 June 2024 until and including 30 June 2024, a number of 179,602 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in

Weighted average price in

shares

Xetra trading

24/06/2024

52,860

170.26562

25/06/2024

64,649

170.00643

26/06/2024

62,093

169.49741

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (https://www.siemens.com/share-buyback-2024-2029).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 30 June 2024 amounts to 2,548,854 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 01 July 2024

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board

