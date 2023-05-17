Advanced search
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:07:37 2023-05-17 am EDT
151.90 EUR   +1.54%
01:27aGermany's Siemens Posts Higher Fiscal H1 Net Income, Revenue
MT
01:17aSiemens Raises Fiscal 2023 Guidance After 2Q Profit Soared
DJ
01:10aSiemens : Earnings Release and Financial Results Q2 FY 2023
PU
Siemens : Earnings Release and Financial Results Q2 FY 2023

05/17/2023 | 01:10am EDT
Munich, 17 May 2023

Save the date2023-05-17 08:00 Europe/Parisuse-titleSecond Quarter Results FY 2023Revenue and orders for the second quarter each increased 15% on a comparable basis, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects On a nominal basis, revenue climbed 14% year-over-year, to €19.4 billion; orders rose 13%, to €23.6 billion, driven by substantially higher volume from large orders in Mobility; the book-to-bill ratio was 1.22 Profit Industrial Business surged 47%, to €2.6 billion, with a profit margin of 14.2%; Digital Industries and Smart Infrastructure both delivered sharp increases and their highest-ever quarterly profit, while Mobility posted a profit compared to a loss in Q2 FY 2022 which included a €0.6 billion impact resulting from sanctions imposed on Russia As a result net income rose to €3.6 billion, also benefiting from reversal of an impairment of Siemens' stake in Siemens Energy AG resulting in a tax-free gain of €1.6 billion; corresponding basic earnings per share (EPS) were €4.39 and EPS before purchase price allocation accounting (EPS pre PPA) were €4.57, each including €2.01 per share related to the impairment reversal Excellent Free cash flow from continuing and discontinued operations, reaching €2.3 billion for the quarter Munich

We will release our second quarter results for fiscal year 2023 on May 17, 2023. The Press Conference Call and the Analyst Call will be broadcast live.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
