--Siemens Energy's talks with the German government are about guarantees, not a cash injection, supervisory board Chairman Joe Kaeser said in an interview, according to German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

--"The company clearly doesn't need any money from the state," Kaeser said, according to the news outlet.

--Kaeser said the company's wind-turbine unit Siemens Gamesa is facing significant problems and confirmed management's commitment to addressing the issues, the newspaper reports.

--Siemens Energy shares plummeted last week after it said was seeking German government guarantees to ensure viability of long-term projects.

