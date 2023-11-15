(New: Headline, Xetra prices, classification of longer-term share price development)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The shares of Siemens Energy continued their recovery on Wednesday. Further news on aid for the ailing energy technology group and positively received statements on business expectations pushed the current quarterly figures into the background.

After a price jump of almost nine percent above the 11 euro mark, the shares maintained a plus of 4.6 percent to 10.73 euros at midday and occupied one of the top positions in the DAX. From the record low of EUR 6.402 reached in October, when talks with the federal government about state guarantees became known, the share price has now recovered by more than two thirds. However, the share price has still fallen by 39 percent since the beginning of the year, making Siemens Energy the laggard in the leading German index.

On Tuesday, the shares ultimately reacted positively to a breakthrough in the struggle for financial guarantees. The core of the deal is a guarantee from the German government for 7.5 billion euros. The former parent company Siemens, private banks and other players are also on board. In total, the guarantees amount to 15 billion euros. Reports about the sale of a large part of Siemens Energy's Indian business to Siemens were also confirmed in the middle of the week. Siemens shares had already risen significantly on Tuesday and have now gained a further two percent.

Due to the continuing problems in the wind power business, Siemens Energy announced a record loss for the past fiscal year on Wednesday and expects further losses here. Nevertheless, the Munich-based company expects a profit after tax of up to one billion euros in the new financial year, which has been running since October - thanks to the good performance of other businesses and the proceeds from sales.

Analyst Akash Gupta from the US bank JPMorgan was positive that the latest news reduces the risk of a capital increase in the short term. He also praised the high order intake in the past quarter and the better-than-expected net debt at the end of the financial year.

According to Philip Buller from the private bank Berenberg, the proceeds from the sale of activities are likely to be at the upper end of the company's target range, which would probably eliminate the need for a capital increase. The situation at the wind power subsidiary Gamesa has at least not worsened ahead of the energy technology group's important capital market day next week. The high point of losses and negative headlines seems to be behind the company./gl/ajx/mis