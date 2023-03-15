Advanced search
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:30:20 2023-03-15 pm EDT
139.62 EUR   -4.09%
01:59pSiemens Energy announces capital increase via accelerated bookbuild
RE
01:56pSiemens Energy increases capital for Gamesa acquisition
DP
05:00aSiemens : Mobility receives order from ÖBB for an additional 27 modern electric trainsets
PU
Siemens Energy increases capital for Gamesa acquisition

03/15/2023 | 01:56pm EDT
MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - As expected, Siemens Energy has decided to increase its capital in the course of the complete takeover of wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa. Shareholders' subscription rights will be excluded, the company announced in Munich on Wednesday. The capital stock is to be increased by up to ten percent through the issue of new shares. The offer and sale of the new shares will be made exclusively to institutional investors in a private placement by way of an accelerated procedure. Siemens Energy intends to publish the number of shares to be issued, the placement price and the gross proceeds after completion of the placement.

At the beginning of February, the Group had already held out the prospect of a capital increase with a volume of up to €1.5 billion to further refinance the Gamesa bid, which is worth a total of €4 billion. When it published its takeover plans last year, the company announced that it would finance up to EUR 2.5 billion of the transaction with equity or equity-like instruments. In September, Energy already raised almost one billion through the issue of convertible bonds. The remaining amount will be financed through debt and existing cash.

The largest shareholder in Siemens Energy is the technology group Siemens with 35 percent./nas/jha/


© dpa-AFX 2023
