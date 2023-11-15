MUNICH, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy is reviewing the structure of Siemens Gamesa, it said on Wednesday, in a bid to return to profit the struggling wind division, which caused a 4.6 billion euro ($5.0 billion) annual net loss for the group.

Siemens Energy a day earlier secured a 12 billion euro credit line from private banks that were partly backstopped by the German government, removing a major concern for investors that feared the group could lose out on business as result.

The group, which was spun off from Siemens AG in 2020, said it made no further provisions for faulty onshore turbine platforms following an analysis of its fleet. The group in August set aside 1.6 billion euros to tackle the issues.

"I am encouraged that the data from the installed onshore turbines confirm our previous findings," Chief Executive Christian Bruch said.

"Our strong balance sheet remains a top priority, and Siemens Energy's vital role in the energy transition will continue to drive our growth and success in the years ahead." ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Miral Fahmy and Linda Pasquini)