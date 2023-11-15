MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - The energy technology company Siemens Energy is selling the majority of its Indian business to strengthen its balance sheet. Major shareholder Siemens is taking over three quarters of the 24 percent stake for around 2.1 billion euros, the company announced in Munich on Wednesday. Siemens already holds a 51 percent stake in the Indian business. The partial sale will have no impact on Siemens Energy's activities in India. These will be continued to the same extent as before within the framework of a supplementary agreement, it said. There had been speculation about a sale for a few weeks.

The previous day, Siemens Energy had reached an agreement with the German government and banks on required guarantee lines totaling 15 billion euros. Private banks will grant Siemens Energy guarantee lines totaling 12 billion euros, which will be partially secured by the federal government's guarantee of 7.5 billion euros.

In addition, Siemens Energy and Siemens have agreed that Siemens will cover a possible default risk of the guarantees of up to one billion euros. This amount is reportedly secured in return by an unspecified block of shares and agreed payment deferrals. A few days ago, the "Handelsblatt" newspaper reported that a further five percent stake in the company in India would serve as collateral for the guarantees./nas/zb