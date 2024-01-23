MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - The energy technology group Siemens Energy has performed better than expected by the market in the first quarter. The main reasons for this were project postponements during the year and continued positive market momentum in the Gas Services, Grid Technologies and Transformation of Industry Groups. Overall, the market environment remains positive, according to a press release published on Tuesday evening. In plant engineering, however, it is not unusual for projects to be postponed between quarters, which is why the company is sticking to its forecast for the current financial year.

Investors nevertheless reacted positively. In an initial reaction, Siemens Energy shares rose by 1.5 percent compared to the Xetra closing price on the Tradegate trading platform./he/la