MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Following the guarantee from Germany, the energy technology group Siemens Energy is also talking to other countries about guarantees. This is part of the guarantees for a total of 15 billion euros already announced on Tuesday. 3 billion is to come from other parties, the company explained on Wednesday. This sum will be secured through a combination of state programmes in other countries, the EU and the optimization of guarantees, it said.

According to reports in the Spanish media, the Spanish government is also involved in these talks. A large part of Siemens Energy's ailing wind power division, which is at the heart of the current difficulties, is based in Spain./ruc/DP/stk