Siemens : Energy to Build Green Hydrogen Production System in China

By Cecilia Butini

Siemens AG on Wednesday said its energy business will provide a green megawatt hydrogen production system for a hydrogen fueling station in Beijing, China.

The German engineering company said Siemens Energy signed an agreement with China Power International Development Ltd.'s energy subsidiary Beijing Green Hydrogen Technology Development Co. to deliver the system.

The project, which would help guarantee the hydrogen supply for public transport during and after a sporting event in the city in 2022, is due to be delivered in May 2021.

Siemens didn't disclose any financial terms of the order.

The agreement builds on a memorandum of understanding in 2019 between Siemens and State Power Investment Corp.--the ultimate controlling shareholder of China Power--on cooperation in green hydrogen, the company said.

The two companies plan to expand their cooperation in the sector.

