Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens AG    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens : Energy to Build Green Hydrogen Production System in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 05:11am EDT

By Cecilia Butini

Siemens AG on Wednesday said its energy business will provide a green megawatt hydrogen production system for a hydrogen fueling station in Beijing, China.

The German engineering company said Siemens Energy signed an agreement with China Power International Development Ltd.'s energy subsidiary Beijing Green Hydrogen Technology Development Co. to deliver the system.

The project, which would help guarantee the hydrogen supply for public transport during and after a sporting event in the city in 2022, is due to be delivered in May 2021.

Siemens didn't disclose any financial terms of the order.

The agreement builds on a memorandum of understanding in 2019 between Siemens and State Power Investment Corp.--the ultimate controlling shareholder of China Power--on cooperation in green hydrogen, the company said.

The two companies plan to expand their cooperation in the sector.

Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED -0.67% 1.48 End-of-day quote.-11.38%
SIEMENS AG 0.31% 117.12 Delayed Quote.0.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SIEMENS AG
05:11aSIEMENS : Energy to Build Green Hydrogen Production System in China
DJ
03:07aSIEMENS : Energy launches its first megawatt green hydrogen production project i..
PU
08/18SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
08/17SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : supports Lebanon victims with medical systems and electri..
AQ
08/17SIEMENS : ENKA - 250 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant for PJSC Kazanorgsintez
AQ
08/17AN NACHHALTIGKEIT GEKOPPELT : Siemens Energy erzielt revolvierende Kreditlinie ü..
PU
08/17LINKED TO SUSTAINABILITY : Siemens Energy obtains a revolving credit line of thr..
PU
08/13SIEMENS : Prumo, bp and Siemens enter into partnership with SPIC on energy proje..
PU
08/13SIEMENS : Gamesa supports Morocco in its fight to overcome the COVID-19 crisis
AQ
08/13SIEMENS : Siemens supports Lebanon victims with medical systems and electric pow..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 57 942 M 69 183 M 69 183 M
Net income 2020 4 309 M 5 145 M 5 145 M
Net Debt 2020 30 393 M 36 290 M 36 290 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,0x
Yield 2020 3,16%
Capitalization 92 692 M 110 B 111 B
EV / Sales 2020 2,12x
EV / Sales 2021 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 293 000
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 125,15 €
Last Close Price 116,66 €
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Deputy CEO, COO, CTO & Labour Director
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG0.10%110 038
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-11.08%111 415
3M COMPANY-6.82%94 876
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.9.27%62 148
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-42.29%56 634
HITACHI, LTD.-23.76%32 748
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group