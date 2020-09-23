Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens AG    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/23 09:59:01 am
113.33 EUR   +0.27%
09:31aSIEMENS : Energy to Provide Cryogenic Boil-Off Gas Compression Train in Nigeria
DJ
09:15aSIEMENS : Vectron locomotive approved for operation in Denmark
PU
06:07aSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Barclays remains Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens : Energy to Provide Cryogenic Boil-Off Gas Compression Train in Nigeria

09/23/2020 | 09:31am EDT

By Mauro Orru

Siemens AG's Siemens Gas and Power GmbH & Co. KG said Wednesday that Siemens Energy has received an order from Nigeria LNG for a cryogenic boil-off gas compression train at a plant on Bonny Island, Nigeria.

Delivery is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021, it said, but financial details for the order weren't disclosed.

"The new BOG compression train will contribute to NLNG's goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in a highly sustainable manner," said Arja Talakar, senior vice-president of industrial applications products for Siemens Energy.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

