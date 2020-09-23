Siemens : Energy to Provide Cryogenic Boil-Off Gas Compression Train in Nigeria

By Mauro Orru



Siemens AG's Siemens Gas and Power GmbH & Co. KG said Wednesday that Siemens Energy has received an order from Nigeria LNG for a cryogenic boil-off gas compression train at a plant on Bonny Island, Nigeria.

Delivery is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021, it said, but financial details for the order weren't disclosed.

"The new BOG compression train will contribute to NLNG's goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in a highly sustainable manner," said Arja Talakar, senior vice-president of industrial applications products for Siemens Energy.

