MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa remains the problem child of power engineering group Siemens Energy. The group has now withdrawn its earnings forecast for fiscal 2022/23 due to ongoing problems at the subsidiary. For example, persistent quality problems in the land turbine business are leading to significantly higher costs than expected. As recently as May, the management led by Group CEO Christian Bruch had lowered its earnings forecast for the second time this fiscal year due to weakness in the wind business and had held out the prospect of higher losses. It was not the first profit warning: Siemens Gamesa has already spoiled the Munich-based company's plans several times.

The share, which is listed in the Dax, lost 15 percent on the Tradegate trading platform after hours on Thursday, reaching its lowest level since the end of March. Siemens Energy shares had recovered strongly in the past seven months. From the record low in October 2022 at 10.25 euros, they had risen by more than 130 percent. In the current 2023 stock market year, the shares are the fourth-largest gainer in the Dax.

There had been significantly increased failure rates in wind turbine components, Siemens Energy now announced in Munich on Thursday. A technical review suggests that fixing the problems with certain onshore platforms will cost significantly more than previously assumed. Siemens Energy currently expects additional costs to exceed one billion euros. In January, the costs were still estimated at 472 million euros. In addition, Siemens Energy continues to see difficulties in ramping up manufacturing capacity in the high-yield offshore sector.

Furthermore, planned improvements in productivity at the wind turbine manufacturer did not materialize to the extent previously expected, Siemens Energy added. Therefore, the company would now review the key assumptions underlying Gamesa's business plans.

The power engineering group had only held out the prospect of higher losses in mid-May when it presented its half-year figures, stating that the consolidated net loss after taxes in 2022/23 (as of the end of September) was likely to exceed the previous year's level of 712 million euros by up to a low three-digit million euro amount due to the problems at Gamesa. The adjusted operating margin should be in the lower range of the targeted one to three percent.

Siemens Energy now stated that a precise assessment of the possible financial impact is not yet possible. However, the company is maintaining its revenue forecast for the Group and all assumptions for Gas Services, Grid Technologies and Transformation of Industry. For Group sales, the company is assuming comparable sales growth of ten to twelve percent. This excludes currency and portfolio effects.

Siemens Energy acquired Gamesa in February. The wind turbine manufacturer has been struggling with problems for some time and is in the red. After the takeover, the Munich-based company hopes to have a better grip on the wind turbine manufacturer, which has repeatedly missed its targets in recent years after the emergence of ever new problems. Gamesa CEO Jochen Eickholt, who was seconded by Energy, has given the group a far-reaching restructuring program that is intended to stabilize the company and make it profitable again./nas/bek