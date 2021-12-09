Siemens : Enlit2021

Enlit2021 Enlit2021

Challenges and opportunities in the energy systems require a new smart, more adaptable grid infrastructure. Today, power grid operation is a complex task: Volatile power generation and multi-directional power flows from distributed, increasingly renewable sources and prosumers call for a smarter approach. With digital solutions that connect the physical and digital worlds we integrate intelligence across the energy value chain: In systems and operations. We help connect grids, buildings, and industries enhancing efficiency and sustainability. We shape grids that are reliable and resilient, that integrate and manage renewables and that operate increasingly autonomous. These responsive grids support the sustainable energy transition, help provide affordable energy to society and our customers to stay competitive in an ever changing world. During Europe´s largest energy related trade show Enlit which took place in Milan, Italy, Siemens presented its technological solutions to these challenges.

