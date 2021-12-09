Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Siemens AG
  News
  Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/09 05:41:53 am
151.03 EUR   -0.38%
SIEMENS : Enlit2021
PU
Strohm and Siemens Gamesa collaborate for offshore wind-to-hydrogen infrastructure
AQ
SIEMENS : facilitates implementation of human centric lighting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens : Enlit2021

12/09/2021 | 05:22am EST
Enlit2021
Enlit2021
Challenges and opportunities in the energy systems require a new smart, more adaptable grid infrastructure. Today, power grid operation is a complex task: Volatile power generation and multi-directional power flows from distributed, increasingly renewable sources and prosumers call for a smarter approach. With digital solutions that connect the physical and digital worlds we integrate intelligence across the energy value chain: In systems and operations. We help connect grids, buildings, and industries enhancing efficiency and sustainability. We shape grids that are reliable and resilient, that integrate and manage renewables and that operate increasingly autonomous. These responsive grids support the sustainable energy transition, help provide affordable energy to society and our customers to stay competitive in an ever changing world. During Europe´s largest energy related trade show Enlit which took place in Milan, Italy, Siemens presented its technological solutions to these challenges.

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 10:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 66 749 M 75 547 M 75 547 M
Net income 2022 6 343 M 7 179 M 7 179 M
Net Debt 2022 35 300 M 39 953 M 39 953 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 2,68%
Capitalization 122 B 138 B 138 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,35x
EV / Sales 2023 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 303 000
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 151,60 €
Average target price 168,13 €
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Andreas Christian Hoffmann General Counsel, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG29.00%137 838
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.23.58%634 787
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.78%140 886
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY13.75%107 925
3M COMPANY0.72%101 444
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.17.71%75 510