    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-06-24 am EDT
102.62 EUR   +3.39%
04:15pSiemens Gets Order for Hydrogen-Powered Trains in Germany
DJ
06/24Siemens - New IoT-enabled products and solutions strengthen Siemens fire safety portfolio
AQ
06/24Uniper - green fuels hamburg industrial production of sustainable aviation fuels for climate-neutral aviation
AQ
Siemens Gets Order for Hydrogen-Powered Trains in Germany

06/26/2022 | 04:15pm EDT
By Ed Frankl


Siemens AG said Monday that it has received an order from a German regional railway provider for a fleet of hydrogen-powered trains.

The German industrial company is building seven two-car Mireo Plus H trains powered by hydrogen fuel cells for Niederbarnimer Eisenbahn, a rail provider for the region around the capital Berlin.

It is the first order for a fleet of trains based on hydrogen technology for the company's transport business Siemens Mobility, the company said.

Siemens will deliver the fleet in the fall of 2024, with operations due to begin in December of that year, it said.

The order placed also includes a ten-year service and spare parts supply contract, Siemens said.


Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-26-22 1815ET

Financials
Sales 2022 69 238 M 73 036 M 73 036 M
Net income 2022 6 924 M 7 304 M 7 304 M
Net Debt 2022 36 388 M 38 384 M 38 384 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 4,07%
Capitalization 81 835 M 86 324 M 86 324 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 303 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG-32.79%86 324
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-13.66%122 546
3M COMPANY-24.38%76 442
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-32.18%73 833
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-27.03%58 526
HITACHI, LTD.2.60%45 671