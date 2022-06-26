Siemens Gets Order for Hydrogen-Powered Trains in Germany

By Ed Frankl

Siemens AG said Monday that it has received an order from a German regional railway provider for a fleet of hydrogen-powered trains.

The German industrial company is building seven two-car Mireo Plus H trains powered by hydrogen fuel cells for Niederbarnimer Eisenbahn, a rail provider for the region around the capital Berlin.

It is the first order for a fleet of trains based on hydrogen technology for the company's transport business Siemens Mobility, the company said.

Siemens will deliver the fleet in the fall of 2024, with operations due to begin in December of that year, it said.

The order placed also includes a ten-year service and spare parts supply contract, Siemens said.

