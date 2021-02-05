|
Siemens : Hadrian von Siemens
|
Transaction:
|
Published
|
02/05/2021
|
LEI
|
W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32
|
Date
|
02/04/2021 UTC+1
|
Type of transaction
|
Acquisition
|
Description of financial instrument:
|
Share
|
ISIN
|
DE0007236101
|
Place
|
XETRA
|
a) Price and Volume
|
|
Price
|
Volume
|
EUR 134.94000
|
EUR 398,073.00
|
b) Aggregated information
|
|
Price
|
Volume
|
EUR 134.94000
|
EUR 398,073.00
|
|
|
Details of person:
|
Name/Company
|
Hadrian von Siemens
|
Reason
|
Person closely associated to
Nathalie von Siemens
Member of the administrative or supervisory body
|
Initial notification / Correction
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
Basic data:
|
Issuer
|
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Deutschland
|
