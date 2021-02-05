Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens AG    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/05 10:39:31 am
132.99 EUR   -2.33%
04:07aSIEMENS : Hadrian von Siemens
PU
12:12aNEWSROOM : Siemens Financial Services
PU
02/04Siemens AG - Roland Busch new President and CEO, Jim Hagemann Snabe reelected Supervisory Board Chairman
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens : Hadrian von Siemens

02/05/2021 | 10:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Transaction:
Published 02/05/2021
LEI W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32
Date 02/04/2021 UTC+1
Type of transaction Acquisition
Description of financial instrument: Share
ISIN DE0007236101
Place XETRA
a) Price and Volume
Price Volume
EUR 134.94000 EUR 398,073.00
b) Aggregated information
Price Volume
EUR 134.94000 EUR 398,073.00
Details of person:
Name/Company Hadrian von Siemens
Reason Person closely associated to
Nathalie von Siemens
Member of the administrative or supervisory body
Initial notification / Correction Initial notification
Basic data:
Issuer Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Deutschland

back

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 15:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIEMENS AG
04:07aSIEMENS : Hadrian von Siemens
PU
12:12aNEWSROOM : Siemens Financial Services
PU
02/04Siemens AG - Roland Busch new President and CEO, Jim Hagemann Snabe reelected..
AQ
02/04SIEMENS : Michael Sigmund
PU
02/04SIEMENS : Matthias Rebellius
PU
02/04DGAP-DD : Siemens Aktiengesellschaft english
DJ
02/04SIEMENS ENERGY : to shed 7,800 jobs in cost-cutting drive
AQ
02/04SIEMENS AG : Barclays reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
02/04SIEMENS AG : Independant Research sticks Neutral
MD
02/04SIEMENS AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 57 549 M 69 055 M 69 055 M
Net income 2021 5 043 M 6 051 M 6 051 M
Net Debt 2021 28 948 M 34 735 M 34 735 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
Yield 2021 2,61%
Capitalization 109 B 130 B 131 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,39x
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 197 000
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 140,28 €
Last Close Price 136,16 €
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Deputy CEO, COO, CTO & Labour Director
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG15.86%130 313
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.69%140 751
3M COMPANY1.32%102 319
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY6.02%100 301
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-3.35%62 373
HITACHI, LTD.17.49%43 797
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ