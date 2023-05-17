Siemens : Half-year

Advanced search
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:07:17 2023-05-17 am EDT
151.90 EUR   +1.54%
01:27aGermany's Siemens Posts Higher Fiscal H1 Net Income, Revenue
MT
01:17aSiemens Raises Fiscal 2023 Guidance After 2Q Profit Soared
DJ
01:10aSiemens : Earnings Release and Financial Results Q2 FY 2023
PU
05/17/2023 | 01:10am EDT
Half-year Financial Report

first half of fiscal 2023

Table of contents

3 A. Interim Group Management Report

3 A.1 Results of operations

  1. A.2 Net assets and financial position
  2. A.3 Outlook
  1. A.4 Risks and opportunities
  2. B. Half-year Consolidated Financial Statements

7 B.1 Consolidated Statements of Income

  1. B.2 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
  2. B.3 Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
  3. B.4 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
  4. B.5 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
  5. B.6 Notes to Half-year Consolidated Financial Statements

15 C. Additional information

  1. C.1 Responsibility statement
  1. C.2 Review report
  2. C.3 Notes and forward-looking statements

Introduction

Siemens AG's Half-year Financial Report complies with the applicable legal requirements of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and comprises condensed Half-year Consolidated Financial Statements, an Interim Group Management Report and a Responsibility statement in accordance with section 115 WpHG.

The Half-year Consolidated Financial Statements are in accordance with IFRS applicable to interim financial reporting as issued by the IASB and as adopted by the EU.

This Half-year Financial Report should be read in conjunction with our Combined Management Report and our Consolidated Financial Statements for fiscal 2022, which include a detailed analysis of our operations and activities as well as explanations of financial measures used.

A. Interim Group Management Report

A.1 Results of operations

A.1.1 Orders and revenue by regions

Location of customer

Orders

Revenue

First half

% Change

First half

% Change

(in millions of €)

FY 2023

FY 2022

Actual

Comp.

FY 2023

FY 2022

Actual

Comp.

Europe, C.I.S., Africa, Middle East

19,759

23,462

(16)%

(13)%

17,785

16,263

9%

12%

therein: Germany

6,548

9,066

(28)%

(25)%

6,229

5,945

5%

8%

Americas

11,792

11,328

4%

(2)%

10,692

9,247

16%

8%

therein: U.S.

9,543

9,506

0%

(6)%

8,814

7,748

14%

6%

Asia, Australia

14,706

10,397

41%

44%

9,010

8,028

12%

14%

therein: China

5,443

5,653

(4)%

(3)%

4,689

4,378

7%

9%

Siemens (continuing operations)

46,258

45,188

2%

3%

37,486

33,537

12%

12%

Orders

  • On a worldwide basis, continuing strong order intake overall led by double-digit growth in Mobility, due primarily to a higher volume from large orders that included a €2.9 billion order for locomotives and associated maintenance in India; Smart Infrastructure also recorded double-digit growth driven by an increase in the electrification business; in contrast, order intake in Siemens Healthineers and Digital Industries declined year-over-year from a high basis of comparison in H1 FY 2022
  • Currency translation effects added one percentage point to order growth, while portfolio effects took one percentage point
  • Strong book-to-bill ratio of 1.23; order backlog at €105 billion, up from €102 billion as of September 30, 2022
  • Europe, C.I.S. Africa, Middle East: Orders down in all industrial businesses from a high basis of comparison in H1 FY 2022, except for Smart Infrastructure; H1 FY 2022 included a higher volume from large orders in Mobility, among them a €1.5 billion order for high- speed trains in Germany, and sharply higher demand for rapid coronavirus antigen tests in Siemens Healthineers; the development in the region was even more pronounced in Germany
  • Americas: Higher order intake year-over-year in Smart Infrastructure was partially offset by lower orders in Siemens Healthineers due to sharply reduced lower demand for rapid coronavirus antigen tests particularly in the U.S., which also limited overall growth in that country; order development was supported by clearly positive currency translation effects
  • Asia, Australia: Sharply increased order intake due mainly to a higher volume from large orders in Mobility that included the above- mentioned order in India; in China, double-digit growth in Siemens Healthineers was more than offset by a significant decline in Digital Industries

Revenue

  • On a worldwide basis, outstanding broad-based revenue growth on double-digit increases at Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure and Mobility including strong execution from the enhanced order backlog; slight decline in Siemens Healthineers as sharply lower sales of rapid coronavirus antigen tests more than offset revenue growth in the segment's other businesses
  • Currency translation effects added two percentage points to revenue growth, while portfolio effects took one percentage point
  • Europe, C.I.S. Africa, Middle East: Double-digit revenue increases for Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure and Mobility were partially offset by a significant decline in Siemens Healthineers due to sharply lower demand for rapid coronavirus antigen tests which was even more pronounced in Germany than in the region
  • Americas: Revenue growth in the region and in the U.S. in all industrial businesses led by a substantial increase in Smart Infrastructure; as for orders, revenue development was supported by clearly positive currency translation effects
  • Asia, Australia: Broad-based revenue growth, with the highest contribution coming from Digital Industries; revenue growth in China primarily driven by an increase in Digital Industries

3

A.1.2 Income

Profit

Profit margin

(SFS: EBT)

(SFS: ROE)

First half

First half

(in millions of €, earnings per share in €)

FY 2023

FY 2022

% Change

FY 2023

FY 2022

Digital Industries

2,451

1,773

38%

23.0%

19.9%

Smart Infrastructure

1,483

925

60%

15.6%

11.8%

Mobility

442

(146)

n/a

8.6%

(3.2)%

Siemens Healthineers

924

1,685

(45)%

8.9%

16.0%

Industrial Business

5,300

4,237

25%

14.9%

13.3%

Siemens Financial Services (SFS)

303

335

(10)%

17.3%

19.8%

Portfolio Companies

228

352

(35)%

14.9%

23.7%

Reconciliation to Consolidated Financial Statements

534

(726)

n/a

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

6,365

4,198

52%

Income tax expenses

(1,167)

(1,177)

1%

Income from continuing operations

5,198

3,021

72%

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(11)

(11)

0%

Net income

5,186

3,010

72%

Basic EPS

6.26

3.33

88%

EPS pre PPA

6.65

3.74

78%

ROCE

22.2%

13.8%

Industrial Business

  • Digital Industries: Profit and profitability rose in all automation businesses supported by higher revenue and a more favorable product mix with improved availability of components for high-margin products; software business increased expenses related to cloud-based activities
  • Smart Infrastructure: Profit and profitability rose in all businesses due to higher revenue, increased capacity utilization, a more favorable revenue mix and cost reductions achieved through the ongoing competitiveness program
  • Mobility: Profit and profitability turned positive compared to H1 FY 2022, which had included a €0.6 billion impact resulting from sanctions imposed on Russia; the current half-year period benefited from €0.1 billion in trailing effects from Russia but was burdened by a less favorable business mix
  • Siemens Healthineers: While the imaging and Varian businesses increased earnings, overall profit came in sharply lower due in part to a revenue decline in the diagnostics business following sharply lower demand for rapid coronavirus antigen tests; that business also recorded charges of €0.1 billion related to its transformation program; in addition, profitability was burdened by impairments and other charges totaling €0.3 billion due to a management decision to refocus certain activities in the advanced therapies business, as well as by cost increases particularly for procurement and logistics
  • Severance charges for Industrial Business were €122 million (H1 FY 2022: €87 million)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

  • SFS: Lower earnings contribution from the debt business due primarily to higher expenses for credit risk provisions; volatile credit environment; increase in earnings in the equity business
  • Portfolio Companies: Gain of €0.1 billion from the sale of the Commercial Vehicles business in H1 FY 2023; revaluation gain of €0.3 billion in connection with the sale of Siemens' share in Valeo Siemens eAutomotive GmbH in H1 FY 2022
  • Reconciliation to Financial Statements: Higher results from Siemens Energy Investment, driven by a gain of €1.6 billion from a partial reversal of a previous impairment on Siemens' stake in Siemens Energy AG (for more information, refer to Note 3 in B.6 Notes to Half- year Consolidated Financial Statements); H1 FY 2022 included a net positive result related to the stake in Fluence Energy, LLC and benefited temporarily from hedging activities related to the Russian ruble, with each effect about €0.2 billion
  • Severance charges for continuing operations were €152 million (H1 FY 2022: €107 million)

Income from continuing operations

  • Tax rate of 18.3%, substantially benefitting from the gain related to Siemens' stake in Siemens Energy AG mentioned above which was tax-free

Net income, Basic earnings per share, EPS before purchase price allocation, ROCE

  • Higher net income was the main driver for the sharp increase of basic earnings per share (EPS) and EPS before purchase price allocation accounting (EPS pre PPA)
  • ROCE increased sharply driven primarily by higher net income and was above the target range of 15 - 20%

4

A.2 Net assets and financial position

Asset and capital structure

Mar 31,

Sep 30,

(in millions of €)

2023

2022

% Change

Current assets

57,737

58,829

(2)%

therein: Cash and cash

equivalents

9,186

10,465

(12)%

therein: Inventories

11,580

10,626

9%

Non-current assets

85,260

92,673

(8)%

therein: Goodwill

31,820

33,861

(6)%

therein: Other intangible assets

10,674

12,196

(12)%

therein: Other financial assets

22,929

25,903

(11)%

Total assets

142,997

151,502

(6)%

Debt

50,030

50,636

(1)%

Provisions for pensions and similar

obligations

1,776

2,275

(22)%

Other liabilities

40,797

43,786

(7)%

Equity

50,395

54,805

(8)%

Total liabilities and equity

142,997

151,502

(6)%

Cash flows

First half FY 2023

Continuing

Discontinued

Continuing

operations

operations

and

discontinued

(in millions of €)

operations

Cash flows from:

Operating activities

3,403

(4)

3,399

Investing activities

(1,365)

1

(1,363)

therein: Additions to

intangible assets and

property, plant and

equipment

(964)

(964)

Free cash flow

2,439

(4)

2,435

Financing activities

(2,804)

(2,804)

  • Total assets influenced by negative currency translation effects totaling €8.4 billion (with a major impact on goodwill and other financial assets), primarily involving the U.S. dollar
  • Strongest contributor of cash flows from operating activities was Digital Industries
  • Cash conversion rate as of March 31, 2023 was 0.47, which was impacted by cash outflows related to the build-up of operating net working capital of €1.8 billion due mainly to an increase in inventories, including significant amounts in all industrial businesses, and by a non-cash gain of €1.6 billion related to Siemens' stake in Siemens Energy AG
  • The decrease of other intangible assets resulted mainly from currency translation effects and from impairments recorded at Siemens Healthineers; for further information refer to Note 8 in B.6 Notes to Half-year Consolidated Financial Statements
  • Beyond currency translation effects, other financial assets decreased primarily from lower loans receivable at SFS and decreased positive fair values of derivative financial instruments
  • Debt decreased primarily from the repayment of bonds as well as from currency translation effects for bonds issued mainly in the U.S. dollar. This decrease was offset to a large extent by the issuance of bonds and commercial paper. For further information refer to Note 4 in B.6 Notes to Half-year Consolidated Financial Statements. Cash flows from the respective repayment and issuances are reported under financing activities
  • The decrease of provisions for pensions and similar obligations was due mainly to a positive return on plan assets; this was partially offset by lower discount rate assumptions; weighted-average discount rate as of March 31, 2023: 3.8% (September 30, 2022: 3.9%)
  • For information regarding changes resulting from Siemens' stake in Siemens Energy AG, including the effects on equity, refer to Note 3 in B.6 Notes to Half-year Consolidated Financial Statements; for information regarding further changes in equity, refer to Note 5 in B.6 Notes to Half-year Consolidated Financial Statements

5

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer