Siemens : Half-year

Introduction
Siemens AG's Half-year Financial Report complies with the applicable legal requirements of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and comprises condensed Half-year Consolidated Financial Statements, an Interim Group Management Report and a Responsibility statement in accordance with section 115 WpHG.
The Half-year Consolidated Financial Statements are in accordance with IFRS applicable to interim financial reporting as issued by the IASB and as adopted by the EU.
This Half-year Financial Report should be read in conjunction with our Combined Management Report and our Consolidated Financial Statements for fiscal 2022, which include a detailed analysis of our operations and activities as well as explanations of financial measures used.
A. Interim Group Management Report
A.1 Results of operations
A.1.1 Orders and revenue by regions
Location of customer
Orders
Revenue
First half
% Change
First half
% Change
(in millions of €)
FY 2023
FY 2022
Actual
Comp.
FY 2023
FY 2022
Actual
Comp.
Europe, C.I.S., Africa, Middle East
19,759
23,462
(16)%
(13)%
17,785
16,263
9%
12%
therein: Germany
6,548
9,066
(28)%
(25)%
6,229
5,945
5%
8%
Americas
11,792
11,328
4%
(2)%
10,692
9,247
16%
8%
therein: U.S.
9,543
9,506
0%
(6)%
8,814
7,748
14%
6%
Asia, Australia
14,706
10,397
41%
44%
9,010
8,028
12%
14%
therein: China
5,443
5,653
(4)%
(3)%
4,689
4,378
7%
9%
Siemens (continuing operations)
46,258
45,188
2%
3%
37,486
33,537
12%
12%
Orders
On aworldwide basis, continuing strong order intake overall led by double-digit growth in Mobility, due primarily to a higher volume from large orders that included a €2.9 billion order for locomotives and associated maintenance in India; Smart Infrastructure also recorded double-digit growth driven by an increase in the electrification business; in contrast, order intake in Siemens Healthineers and Digital Industries declined year-over-year from a high basis of comparison in H1 FY 2022
Currency translation effects added one percentage point to order growth, while portfolio effects took one percentage point
Strong book-to-bill ratio of 1.23; order backlog at €105 billion, up from €102 billion as of September 30, 2022
Europe, C.I.S. Africa, Middle East: Orders down in all industrial businesses from a high basis of comparison in H1 FY 2022, except for Smart Infrastructure; H1 FY 2022 included a higher volume from large orders in Mobility, among them a €1.5 billion order for high- speed trains in Germany, and sharply higher demand for rapid coronavirus antigen tests in Siemens Healthineers; the development in the region was even more pronounced in Germany
Americas: Higher order intake year-over-year in Smart Infrastructure was partially offset by lower orders in Siemens Healthineers due to sharply reduced lower demand for rapid coronavirus antigen tests particularly in the U.S., which also limited overall growth in that country; order development was supported by clearly positive currency translation effects
Asia, Australia: Sharply increased order intake due mainly to a higher volume from large orders in Mobility that included the above- mentioned order in India; in China, double-digit growth in Siemens Healthineers was more than offset by a significant decline in Digital Industries
Revenue
On aworldwide basis, outstanding broad-based revenue growth on double-digit increases at Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure and Mobility including strong execution from the enhanced order backlog; slight decline in Siemens Healthineers as sharply lower sales of rapid coronavirus antigen tests more than offset revenue growth in the segment's other businesses
Currency translation effects added two percentage points to revenue growth, while portfolio effects took one percentage point
Europe, C.I.S. Africa, Middle East: Double-digit revenue increases for Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure and Mobility were partially offset by a significant decline in Siemens Healthineers due to sharply lower demand for rapid coronavirus antigen tests which was even more pronounced in Germany than in the region
Americas: Revenue growth in the region and in the U.S. in all industrial businesses led by a substantial increase in Smart Infrastructure; as for orders, revenue development was supported by clearly positive currency translation effects
Asia, Australia: Broad-based revenue growth, with the highest contribution coming from Digital Industries; revenue growth in China primarily driven by an increase in Digital Industries
3
A.1.2 Income
Profit
Profit margin
(SFS: EBT)
(SFS: ROE)
First half
First half
(in millions of €, earnings per share in €)
FY 2023
FY 2022
% Change
FY 2023
FY 2022
Digital Industries
2,451
1,773
38%
23.0%
19.9%
Smart Infrastructure
1,483
925
60%
15.6%
11.8%
Mobility
442
(146)
n/a
8.6%
(3.2)%
Siemens Healthineers
924
1,685
(45)%
8.9%
16.0%
Industrial Business
5,300
4,237
25%
14.9%
13.3%
Siemens Financial Services (SFS)
303
335
(10)%
17.3%
19.8%
Portfolio Companies
228
352
(35)%
14.9%
23.7%
Reconciliation to Consolidated Financial Statements
534
(726)
n/a
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
6,365
4,198
52%
Income tax expenses
(1,167)
(1,177)
1%
Income from continuing operations
5,198
3,021
72%
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(11)
(11)
0%
Net income
5,186
3,010
72%
Basic EPS
6.26
3.33
88%
EPS pre PPA
6.65
3.74
78%
ROCE
22.2%
13.8%
Industrial Business
Digital Industries: Profit and profitability rose in all automation businesses supported by higher revenue and a more favorable product mix with improved availability of components for high-margin products; software business increased expenses related to cloud-based activities
Smart Infrastructure: Profit and profitability rose in all businesses due to higher revenue, increased capacity utilization, a more favorable revenue mix and cost reductions achieved through the ongoing competitiveness program
Mobility: Profit and profitability turned positive compared to H1 FY 2022, which had included a €0.6 billion impact resulting from sanctions imposed on Russia; the current half-year period benefited from €0.1 billion in trailing effects from Russia but was burdened by a less favorable business mix
Siemens Healthineers: While the imaging and Varian businesses increased earnings, overall profit came in sharply lower due in part to a revenue decline in the diagnostics business following sharply lower demand for rapid coronavirus antigen tests; that business also recorded charges of €0.1 billion related to its transformation program; in addition, profitability was burdened by impairments and other charges totaling €0.3 billion due to a management decision to refocus certain activities in the advanced therapies business, as well as by cost increases particularly for procurement and logistics
Severance charges for Industrial Business were €122 million (H1 FY 2022: €87 million)
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
SFS: Lower earnings contribution from the debt business due primarily to higher expenses for credit risk provisions; volatile credit environment; increase in earnings in the equity business
Portfolio Companies: Gain of €0.1 billion from the sale of the Commercial Vehicles business in H1 FY 2023; revaluation gain of €0.3 billion in connection with the sale of Siemens' share in Valeo Siemens eAutomotive GmbH in H1 FY 2022
Reconciliation to Financial Statements: Higher results from Siemens Energy Investment, driven by a gain of €1.6 billion from a partial reversal of a previous impairment on Siemens' stake in Siemens Energy AG (for more information, refer to Note 3 in B.6 Notes to Half- year Consolidated Financial Statements); H1 FY 2022 included a net positive result related to the stake in Fluence Energy, LLC and benefited temporarily from hedging activities related to the Russian ruble, with each effect about €0.2 billion
Severance charges for continuing operations were €152 million (H1 FY 2022: €107 million)
Income from continuing operations
Tax rate of 18.3%, substantially benefitting from the gain related to Siemens' stake in Siemens Energy AG mentioned above which was tax-free
Net income, Basic earnings per share, EPS before purchase price allocation, ROCE
Higher net income was the main driver for the sharp increase of basic earnings per share (EPS) and EPS before purchase price allocation accounting (EPS pre PPA)
ROCE increased sharply driven primarily by higher net income and was above the target range of 15 - 20%
4
A.2 Net assets and financial position
Asset and capital structure
Mar 31,
Sep 30,
(in millions of €)
2023
2022
% Change
Current assets
57,737
58,829
(2)%
therein: Cash and cash
equivalents
9,186
10,465
(12)%
therein: Inventories
11,580
10,626
9%
Non-current assets
85,260
92,673
(8)%
therein: Goodwill
31,820
33,861
(6)%
therein: Other intangible assets
10,674
12,196
(12)%
therein: Other financial assets
22,929
25,903
(11)%
Total assets
142,997
151,502
(6)%
Debt
50,030
50,636
(1)%
Provisions for pensions and similar
obligations
1,776
2,275
(22)%
Other liabilities
40,797
43,786
(7)%
Equity
50,395
54,805
(8)%
Total liabilities and equity
142,997
151,502
(6)%
Cash flows
First half FY 2023
Continuing
Discontinued
Continuing
operations
operations
and
discontinued
(in millions of €)
operations
Cash flows from:
Operating activities
3,403
(4)
3,399
Investing activities
(1,365)
1
(1,363)
therein: Additions to
intangible assets and
property, plant and
equipment
(964)
−
(964)
Free cash flow
2,439
(4)
2,435
Financing activities
(2,804)
−
(2,804)
Total assets influenced by negative currency translation effects totaling €8.4 billion (with a major impact on goodwill and other financial assets), primarily involving the U.S. dollar
Strongest contributor of cash flows from operating activities was Digital Industries
Cash conversion rate as of March 31, 2023 was 0.47, which was impacted by cash outflows related to the build-up of operating net working capital of €1.8 billion due mainly to an increase in inventories, including significant amounts in all industrial businesses, and by a non-cash gain of €1.6 billion related to Siemens' stake in Siemens Energy AG
The decrease of other intangible assets resulted mainly from currency translation effects and from impairments recorded at Siemens Healthineers; for further information refer to Note 8 in B.6 Notes to Half-year Consolidated Financial Statements
Beyond currency translation effects, other financial assets decreased primarily from lower loans receivable at SFS and decreased positive fair values of derivative financial instruments
Debt decreased primarily from the repayment of bonds as well as from currency translation effects for bonds issued mainly in the U.S. dollar. This decrease was offset to a large extent by the issuance of bonds and commercial paper. For further information refer to Note 4 in B.6 Notes to Half-year Consolidated Financial Statements. Cash flows from the respective repayment and issuances are reported under financing activities
The decrease of provisions for pensions and similar obligations was due mainly to a positive return on plan assets; this was partially offset by lower discount rate assumptions; weighted-average discount rate as of March 31, 2023: 3.8% (September 30, 2022: 3.9%)
For information regarding changes resulting from Siemens' stake in Siemens Energy AG, including the effects on equity, refer to Note 3 in B.6 Notes to Half-year Consolidated Financial Statements; for information regarding further changes in equity, refer to Note 5 in B.6 Notes to Half-year Consolidated Financial Statements