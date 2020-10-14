Siemens : Healthineers Launches Rapid Coronavirus Test

By Joshua Kirby



Siemens Healthineers AG said Wednesday that it is launching a rapid antigen test for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

The German medical-equipment maker said the product, which is called Clinitest,is able to identifiy infections in individuals within 15 minutes, allowing them to isolate more quickly and avoid propagating the virus.

The test is a point-of-care cassette test needing no laboratory instruments or specialized personnel to administer, the company said.

The test is being launched in CE-mark countries in Europe, and will also be submitted to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for emergency-use authorization, Siemens Healthineers said.

"This rapid antigen test makes testing available to more people across a wider variety of settings--particularly in locations that need to test people quickly such as airports or that have limited access to laboratory resources such as schools," Christoph Pedain, head of point-of-care diagnostics at Siemens Healthineers, said.

Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-20 0456ET