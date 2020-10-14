Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens AG    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens : Healthineers Launches Rapid Coronavirus Test

10/14/2020 | 05:01am EDT

By Joshua Kirby

Siemens Healthineers AG said Wednesday that it is launching a rapid antigen test for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

The German medical-equipment maker said the product, which is called Clinitest,is able to identifiy infections in individuals within 15 minutes, allowing them to isolate more quickly and avoid propagating the virus.

The test is a point-of-care cassette test needing no laboratory instruments or specialized personnel to administer, the company said.

The test is being launched in CE-mark countries in Europe, and will also be submitted to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for emergency-use authorization, Siemens Healthineers said.

"This rapid antigen test makes testing available to more people across a wider variety of settings--particularly in locations that need to test people quickly such as airports or that have limited access to laboratory resources such as schools," Christoph Pedain, head of point-of-care diagnostics at Siemens Healthineers, said.

Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-20 0456ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG 0.77% 112.04 Delayed Quote.-4.55%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG 2.44% 38.7 Delayed Quote.-12.54%
Financials
Sales 2020 57 563 M 67 603 M 67 603 M
Net income 2020 4 098 M 4 813 M 4 813 M
Net Debt 2020 29 348 M 34 467 M 34 467 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,8x
Yield 2020 3,38%
Capitalization 89 338 M 105 B 105 B
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 293 000
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 125,60 €
Last Close Price 112,44 €
Spread / Highest target 33,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Deputy CEO, COO, CTO & Labour Director
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG-4.55%104 906
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.08%123 065
3M COMPANY-5.55%97 146
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.13.10%64 437
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-39.78%59 785
HITACHI, LTD.-21.68%32 987
