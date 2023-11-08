ERLANGEN (dpa-AFX) - Following a decline in profits in the past fiscal year, the medical technology group Siemens Healthineers intends to become more profitable again. The laboratory diagnostics business, which is currently being restructured, is expected to contribute to this and return to the black. Sales are also expected to grow more strongly again thanks to the anticipated improved development in this business. However, if the contribution from sales of rapid antigen tests, from which Healthineers benefited considerably during the coronavirus period, is excluded, growth is likely to slow down.

The DAX-listed share initially rose by 2.5 percent at the start of trading, but then gave up some of its gains. Most recently, the share was still up just under one percent.

For the 2023/24 financial year (as at the end of September), the Siemens subsidiary expects comparable sales growth of 4.5 to 6.5 percent, as the company announced in Erlangen on Wednesday. This excludes currency and portfolio effects.

Growth is expected to be driven by a recovery in laboratory diagnostics, which is expected to grow again slightly after a sharp decline in the previous financial year. In contrast, Healthineers expects slightly weaker growth in the imaging business, which performed strongly in 2022/23, and the cancer specialist Varian. Analysts had expected higher growth of 6.9 percent.

In the previous year, revenue rose by 1.2 percent on a comparable basis, while Healthineers recorded a slight decline in nominal terms to just under 21.7 billion euros. In the prior-year period 2021/22, the company had benefited significantly from the rapid antigen test business, which had driven growth and profits. Excluding the rapid tests, Healthineers recorded an increase of 8.3 percent in the past financial year. Due to the expected weaker growth in imaging and Varian, the company is now forecasting growth of five to seven percent for 2023/24.

The management team led by CEO Bernd Montag expects adjusted earnings per share of between 2.10 and 2.30 euros. In future, Healthineers will also exclude restructuring costs such as those incurred in laboratory diagnostics. On this comparative basis, Healthineers achieved earnings per share of 2.14 euros in 2022/23. Including restructuring costs, adjusted earnings had fallen from 2.29 to 2.02 euros.

The Group therefore achieved its targets in the past financial year. Despite the decline in profits, shareholders are to receive an unchanged dividend of 95 cents per share.

Following a weaker previous quarter, Healthineers was once again able to grow more strongly than expected in the fourth quarter. On a comparable basis, sales rose by 7.5 percent to just under 6.1 billion euros. Excluding rapid tests, the increase was 10.8 percent. Growth was driven by imaging and Varian, which was able to compensate for the weakness of the previous quarter due to supply chain problems.

At around one billion euros, adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) remained at the previous year's level. Rising interest and taxes as well as higher restructuring costs caused the net result to fall from 630 to 537 million euros.

The medium-term targets up to 2025 were confirmed. For the following years, Healthineers expects comparable growth in the mid to high single-digit percentage range and double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share./nas/lew/jha/