Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:05:41 2023-02-21 am EST
144.03 EUR   -0.44%
04:50aSiemens : IoT-based innovations from Siemens transform buildings into smart ecosystems
PU
02/20Cms : Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/20Oncimmune works with Siemens Healthineers on cancer therapy
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens : IoT-based innovations from Siemens transform buildings into smart ecosystems

02/21/2023 | 04:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press

Zug, February 21, 2023

ISH 2023, Frankfurt a. M. (Germany), March 13 - 17, hall 10.2, booth C55

IoT-based innovations from Siemens transform buildings into smart ecosystems

  • Siemens exhibition at ISH 2023 introduces IoT-based smart building solutions which marks a major shift for sustainable operations
  • Addressing simple small buildings as well as complex campuses

At this year's ISH trade fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Siemens will showcase its cloud- based platforms, IoT-enabled products and solutions that make buildings smarter, leveraging the potential that digitalization offers. Exhibiting under the motto "Your fast lane to smart buildings", the company is focusing on turning buildings into smart ecosystems that respond to the business goals of building owners and operators for improved building performance, as well as to tenants' needs for comfortable and healthy buildings.

"Given the current challenges of climate change, the energy crisis and growing regulatory pressure, building stakeholders now need to urgently set the course to operate their buildings in a smarter way," said Henning Sandfort, CEO of Building Products at Siemens Smart Infrastructure. "We continuously innovate and enhance our portfolio, embracing new technologies to make buildings a better place for all stakeholders and optimize their climate footprint at the same time."

Innovations to boost building performance

Siemens not only offers solutions for large buildings and campuses, but also solutions targeted at small and medium-sized buildings. As they represent the majority of built-up areas worldwide, they contribute substantially to the decarbonization efforts in the industry.

In Frankfurt, Siemens will display a new smart automation system at a show for the first time, addressing building facility managers' and installers' concerns around the

Siemens AG

Werner-von-Siemens-Straße 1

Communications

80333 Munich

Head: Lynette Jackson

Germany

Reference number:

HQSIPR202302166653EN

Page 1/3

Siemens AG

Press Release

complexity of building automation. The automation system is designed for simple, small to medium-sized buildings. It does not require any engineering efforts on the customer side, but still offers the benefits of optimizing the building's energy efficiency.

Another highlight is Siemens' well-established Desigo building automation system, now available in a version with superior protection against cyberattacks. As one of the industry's first, the system has been equipped with BACnet Secure Connect on all levels from room automation to the building management system Desigo CC.

Thanks to its scalability, Desigo can securely connect and control up to one thousand devices.

The energy crisis has resulted in a significant spike in demand for heat pumps. Siemens is showcasing its soon to be released HVAC controller Climatix S400 for heat pump applications in residential buildings. The compact controllers are ideal for applications with renewable energy sources, contributing to environmentally friendly HVAC equipment and improving the climate impact of buildings.

Solutions for data-driven buildings

At the exhibition, visitors can also interact with Building X, the holistic and open platform of data-driven applications and connectivity solutions for building operations, launched in 2022. They can further explore the recently launched Connect Box, an IoT-based solution to manage small to medium-sized buildings in a smart and simple way.

This press release and a press picture are available at https://sie.ag/3lyUnfz

For further information on Siemens Smart Infrastructure, please see www.siemens.com/smart-infrastructure

For further information on ISH 2023, please see www.siemens.com/ISH

Contact for journalists

Catharina Bujnoch-Gross

Phone: +41 79 5660778; E-mail: catharina.bujnoch@siemens.com

Reference number: HQSIPR202302166653EN

Page 2/3

Siemens AG

Press Release

Follow us on Twitter at:

www.twitter.com/siemens_pressand www.twitter.com/SiemensInfra

Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI)is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source - with products, systems, solutions and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland. As of September 30, 2022, the business had around 72,700 employees worldwide.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.

In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €72.0 billion and net income of €4.4 billion. As of September 30, 2022, the company had around 311,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Reference number: HQSIPR202302166653EN

Page 3/3

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 09:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SIEMENS AG
04:50aSiemens : IoT-based innovations from Siemens transform buildings into smart ecosystems
PU
02/20Cms : Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/20Oncimmune works with Siemens Healthineers on cancer therapy
AN
02/17In comeback, Commerzbank to join Germany's DAX blue-chip index
RE
02/17Dd : Siemens AG: Matthias Rebellius, sell
EQ
02/17AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Purplebricks drops as turnaround plan continu..
AN
02/17Oncimmune partners with Siemens Healthineers on lung cancer therapy
AN
02/17Oncimmune, Siemens Healthineers Team Up to Improve Lung Cancer Detection
MT
02/16Siemens Posts Rise in December Quarter Consolidated Net Profit
MT
02/16Analysis-Germany's oldest companies face fresh break-up calls
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 76 559 M 81 820 M 81 820 M
Net income 2023 6 497 M 6 944 M 6 944 M
Net Debt 2023 37 682 M 40 272 M 40 272 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,9x
Yield 2023 3,05%
Capitalization 115 B 123 B 123 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
EV / Sales 2024 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 313 000
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 144,66 €
Average target price 164,98 €
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG11.59%122 528
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-6.01%134 577
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY27.57%90 454
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.9.10%73 320
3M COMPANY-5.78%62 201
HITACHI, LTD.4.44%48 752