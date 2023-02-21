Siemens : IoT-based innovations from Siemens transform buildings into smart ecosystems

Press

Zug, February 21, 2023

ISH 2023, Frankfurt a. M. (Germany), March 13 - 17, hall 10.2, booth C55

IoT-based innovations from Siemens transform buildings into smart ecosystems

Siemens exhibition at ISH 2023 introduces IoT-based smart building solutions which marks a major shift for sustainable operations

IoT-based smart building solutions which marks a major shift for sustainable operations Addressing simple small buildings as well as complex campuses

At this year's ISH trade fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Siemens will showcase its cloud- based platforms, IoT-enabled products and solutions that make buildings smarter, leveraging the potential that digitalization offers. Exhibiting under the motto "Your fast lane to smart buildings", the company is focusing on turning buildings into smart ecosystems that respond to the business goals of building owners and operators for improved building performance, as well as to tenants' needs for comfortable and healthy buildings.

"Given the current challenges of climate change, the energy crisis and growing regulatory pressure, building stakeholders now need to urgently set the course to operate their buildings in a smarter way," said Henning Sandfort, CEO of Building Products at Siemens Smart Infrastructure. "We continuously innovate and enhance our portfolio, embracing new technologies to make buildings a better place for all stakeholders and optimize their climate footprint at the same time."

Innovations to boost building performance

Siemens not only offers solutions for large buildings and campuses, but also solutions targeted at small and medium-sized buildings. As they represent the majority of built-up areas worldwide, they contribute substantially to the decarbonization efforts in the industry.

In Frankfurt, Siemens will display a new smart automation system at a show for the first time, addressing building facility managers' and installers' concerns around the