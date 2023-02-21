Siemens : IoT-based innovations from Siemens transform buildings into smart ecosystems
02/21/2023 | 04:50am EST
Zug, February 21, 2023
ISH 2023, Frankfurt a. M. (Germany), March 13 - 17, hall 10.2, booth C55
IoT-based innovations from Siemens transform buildings into smart ecosystems
Siemens exhibition at ISH 2023 introduces IoT-based smart building solutions which marks a major shift for sustainable operations
Addressing simple small buildings as well as complex campuses
At this year's ISH trade fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Siemens will showcase its cloud- based platforms, IoT-enabled products and solutions that make buildings smarter, leveraging the potential that digitalization offers. Exhibiting under the motto "Your fast lane to smart buildings", the company is focusing on turning buildings into smart ecosystems that respond to the business goals of building owners and operators for improved building performance, as well as to tenants' needs for comfortable and healthy buildings.
"Given the current challenges of climate change, the energy crisis and growing regulatory pressure, building stakeholders now need to urgently set the course to operate their buildings in a smarter way," said Henning Sandfort, CEO of Building Products at Siemens Smart Infrastructure. "We continuously innovate and enhance our portfolio, embracing new technologies to make buildings a better place for all stakeholders and optimize their climate footprint at the same time."
Innovations to boost building performance
Siemens not only offers solutions for large buildings and campuses, but also solutions targeted at small and medium-sized buildings. As they represent the majority of built-up areas worldwide, they contribute substantially to the decarbonization efforts in the industry.
In Frankfurt, Siemens will display a new smart automation system at a show for the first time, addressing building facility managers' and installers' concerns around the
Press Release
complexity of building automation. The automation system is designed for simple, small to medium-sized buildings. It does not require any engineering efforts on the customer side, but still offers the benefits of optimizing the building's energy efficiency.
Another highlight is Siemens' well-established Desigo building automation system, now available in a version with superior protection against cyberattacks. As one of the industry's first, the system has been equipped with BACnet Secure Connect on all levels from room automation to the building management system Desigo CC.
Thanks to its scalability, Desigo can securely connect and control up to one thousand devices.
The energy crisis has resulted in a significant spike in demand for heat pumps. Siemens is showcasing its soon to be released HVAC controller Climatix S400 for heat pump applications in residential buildings. The compact controllers are ideal for applications with renewable energy sources, contributing to environmentally friendly HVAC equipment and improving the climate impact of buildings.
Solutions for data-driven buildings
At the exhibition, visitors can also interact with Building X, the holistic and open platform of data-driven applications and connectivity solutions for building operations, launched in 2022. They can further explore the recently launched Connect Box, an IoT-based solution to manage small to medium-sized buildings in a smart and simple way.
