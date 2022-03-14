|
Siemens : Judith Wiese
|
Transaction:
|
Published
|
03/14/2022
|
LEI
|
W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32
|
Date
|
03/09/2022 UTC+1
|
Type of transaction
|
Acquisition
|
Description of financial instrument:
|
Share
|
ISIN
|
DE0007236101
|
Place
|
Tradegate Exchange
|
a) Price and Volume
|
|
Price
|
Volume
|
EUR 122.40000
|
EUR 250,920.00
|
b) Aggregated information
|
|
Price
|
Volume
|
EUR 122.40000
|
EUR 250,920.00
|
|
|
Details of person:
|
Name/Company
|
Judith Wiese
|
Reason
|
Member of the managing body
|
Initial notification / Correction
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
Basic data:
|
Issuer
|
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Deutschland
|
|Sales 2022
|
68 494 M
74 988 M
74 988 M
|Net income 2022
|
6 901 M
7 556 M
7 556 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
35 589 M
38 963 M
38 963 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|14,8x
|Yield 2022
|3,37%
|
|Capitalization
|
102 B
112 B
112 B
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,01x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,86x
|Nbr of Employees
|303 000
|Free-Float
|-
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|24
|Last Close Price
|
127,28 €
|Average target price
|
173,58 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
36,4%