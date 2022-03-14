Log in
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03/14 11:41:51 am
129.85 EUR   +2.02%
11:14aSIEMENS : Judith Wiese
PU
11:03aSIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:15aSIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens : Judith Wiese

03/14/2022 | 11:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Transaction:
Published 03/14/2022
LEI W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32
Date 03/09/2022 UTC+1
Type of transaction Acquisition
Description of financial instrument: Share
ISIN DE0007236101
Place Tradegate Exchange
a) Price and Volume
Price Volume
EUR 122.40000 EUR 250,920.00
b) Aggregated information
Price Volume
EUR 122.40000 EUR 250,920.00
Details of person:
Name/Company Judith Wiese
Reason Member of the managing body
Initial notification / Correction Initial notification
Basic data:
Issuer Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Deutschland

back

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 15:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 68 494 M 74 988 M 74 988 M
Net income 2022 6 901 M 7 556 M 7 556 M
Net Debt 2022 35 589 M 38 963 M 38 963 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 3,37%
Capitalization 102 B 112 B 112 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 303 000
Free-Float -
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 127,28 €
Average target price 173,58 €
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Andreas Christian Hoffmann General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG-16.64%111 607
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.8.69%721 619
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.60%124 984
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-2.32%101 445
3M COMPANY-20.64%80 502
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-17.40%63 793