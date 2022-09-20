Advanced search
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
06:39 2022-09-20 am EDT
99.69 EUR   -1.30%
06:30aSIEMENS : Light + Building 2022
PU
06:30aSIEMENS : shows new digital solutions for the transition to sustainable infrastructure
PU
09/19European gas buyers show brief interest in shuttered Nord Stream gas
RE
Siemens : Light + Building 2022

09/20/2022 | 06:30am EDT
Siemens at Light + Building 2022
Almost 10 billion people will live on our planet by 2050, most of them in urban areas.​ About 40 percent of all energy used globally is consumed in buildings, and another one third by industries. But resources are finite.​ Resilient, adaptive, and efficient infrastructure, enabled by digitalization, is key to sustainability. Taking action to tackle climate change and other global sustainability issues is an urgency. With buildings and electrification increasingly growing together and becoming more and more digitalized, they can support the sustainable infrastructure transition and create more livable environments.

At the Light + Building 2022 trade fair, Siemens will showcase its vision of digitalization as the key pillar of the infrastructure transition. Our motto at the show is "Smart infrastructure is sustainable infrastructure", outlining our innovations that will make this possible.

Visit us at Light + Building 2022 in Frankfurt am Main, October 2 - 6, in hall 11.0, B56.

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 10:29:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 70 285 M 70 355 M 70 355 M
Net income 2022 4 051 M 4 055 M 4 055 M
Net Debt 2022 37 720 M 37 758 M 37 758 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 4,13%
Capitalization 79 747 M 79 827 M 79 827 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 308 000
Free-Float 88,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 101,00 €
Average target price 148,74 €
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG-33.85%79 827
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-6.51%615 721
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-14.33%120 342
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-29.72%73 524
3M COMPANY-34.35%64 599
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-21.37%61 135