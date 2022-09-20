Siemens : Light + Building 2022

Almost 10 billion people will live on our planet by 2050, most of them in urban areas.​ About 40 percent of all energy used globally is consumed in buildings, and another one third by industries. But resources are finite.​ Resilient, adaptive, and efficient infrastructure, enabled by digitalization, is key to sustainability. Taking action to tackle climate change and other global sustainability issues is an urgency. With buildings and electrification increasingly growing together and becoming more and more digitalized, they can support the sustainable infrastructure transition and create more livable environments.



At the Light + Building 2022 trade fair, Siemens will showcase its vision of digitalization as the key pillar of the infrastructure transition. Our motto at the show is "Smart infrastructure is sustainable infrastructure", outlining our innovations that will make this possible.



Visit us at Light + Building 2022 in Frankfurt am Main, October 2 - 6, in hall 11.0, B56.