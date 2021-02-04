Log in
Siemens : Matthias Rebellius

02/04/2021 | 10:07am EST
Transaction:
Published 02/04/2021
LEI W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32
Date 02/01/2021 UTC+1
Type of transaction Other
Entitlement to a transfer of 1,062 Siemens Shares without additional payment in connection with a Siemens Share Program (Matching Shares). Transfer will occur at value of 2021-02-10, +01:00.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
Description of financial instrument: Share
ISIN DE0007236101
Place Outside a trading venue
a) Price and Volume
Price Volume
not numberable not numberable
b) Aggregated information
Price Volume
not numberable not numberable
Details of person:
Name/Company Matthias Rebellius
Reason Member of the managing body
Initial notification / Correction Initial notification
Basic data:
Issuer Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Deutschland

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 15:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 57 609 M 69 062 M 69 062 M
Net income 2021 5 028 M 6 028 M 6 028 M
Net Debt 2021 28 948 M 34 702 M 34 702 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
Yield 2021 2,61%
Capitalization 109 B 131 B 130 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,39x
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 293 000
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 139,99 €
Last Close Price 136,00 €
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Deputy CEO, COO, CTO & Labour Director
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG15.73%130 676
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-6.38%139 734
3M COMPANY0.39%101 384
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY3.70%98 111
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-3.18%62 481
HITACHI, LTD.12.20%41 976
