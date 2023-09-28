Stock SIE SIEMENS AG
Siemens AG

Equities

SIE

DE0007236101

IT Services & Consulting

 11:05:12 2023-09-28 am EDT 		Intraday chart for Siemens AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
135.37 EUR +0.87% +1.23% +4.38%
04:30pm SIEMENS : Meeting with Siemens' IR: key takeaways and Q4 expectations Alphavalue
03:51pm SIEMENS AG : RBC remains its Buy rating MD

SIEMENS : Meeting with Siemens' IR: key takeaways and Q4 expectations

September 28, 2023 at 10:30 am EDT

Bernd Montag, CEO of Siemens Healthineers: What contribution can AI make to precision medicine? MT
Wind power industry drifts off course RE
SIEMENS AG : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating MD
SIEMENS AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan MD
ESG DEEP DIVE : ABB vs. Schneider Electric vs. Siemens Alphavalue
SIEMENS AG : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating MD
International trade fair for hydrogen to begin in Bremen DP
Swiss BLS Cargo orders 10 locomotives from Siemens DP
SIEMENS AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating MD
Northern England leaders attack 'depressing' net zero climbdown RE
German startup Fernride raises $50 million for self-driving freight trucks RE
SIEMENS AG : Berenberg remains its Buy rating MD
Huawei unit ships Chinese-made surveillance chips in fresh comeback sign -sources RE
Siemens Energy to supply electrolysers for 200-megawatt plant DP
Scandinavian Enviro Secures MOU With Siemens Amid European Expansion Plans MT
Siemens, Gotion High-tech Sign Deal for for Battery Manufacturing Platform MT
Paid time off for fathers after birth - SAP ventures advance DP
JPMorgan leaves Siemens at 'Overweight' DP
SIEMENS AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating MD
European Midday Briefing: Rate Concerns Weigh as US Inflation Data Eyed DJ
China, Airbus among potential losers from boosted US-Vietnam ties RE
Factbox-Which creditors will have priority for Citgo share auction? RE

Company Profile

Siemens AG is one of the world's leading manufacturers of electronic and electro-technical equipments. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by family of products as follows: - medical equipment (30.1%): medical imaging systems, laboratory diagnostics and hearing aid systems, etc.; - digital industrial equipment (27%): automated production, assembly, logistics and monitoring systems, etc.; - smart building and infrastructure solutions (24%): energy transition solutions, HVAC products (heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems), building security systems (fire detection and protection systems, access control, video surveillance and intrusion detection systems, etc.), building management systems, etc.; - mobility solutions and systems (13.4%): rail vehicles, rail automation systems, rail electrification systems, digital and cloud-based solutions, etc. The remaining net sales (5.5%) are primarily from financial activities (leasing, equipment and project financing, financial consulting services, etc.). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (16.6%), Europe/CIS/Africa/Middle East (29.9%), the United States (24%), America (4.7%), Asia and Australia (24.8%).
Sector
IT Services & Consulting
Calendar
2023-11-16 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Siemens AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
134.20EUR
Average target price
175.80EUR
Spread / Average Target
+31.00%
EPS Revisions

Sector Other IT Services & Consulting

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG Stock Siemens AG
+4.03% 112 B $
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC. Stock Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
+1.61% 99 957 M $
IBM Stock IBM
+0.03% 130 B $
INFOSYS LIMITED Stock Infosys Limited
-4.56% 72 975 M $
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. Stock Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
+8.60% 158 B $
SNOWFLAKE INC. Stock Snowflake Inc.
+0.73% 48 637 M $
FORTINET, INC. Stock Fortinet, Inc.
+19.00% 45 659 M $
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED Stock HCL Technologies Limited
+19.49% 41 039 M $
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Stock CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.
+54.41% 38 932 M $
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION Stock Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
+18.05% 34 444 M $
Other IT Services & Consulting
