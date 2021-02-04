Siemens : Michael Sigmund

Other
Entitlement to a transfer of 225 Siemens Shares without additional payment in connection with a Siemens Share Program (Matching Shares). Transfer will occur at value of 2021-02-10, +01:00.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
Description of financial instrument:
Share
ISIN
DE0007236101
Place
Outside a trading venue
a) Price and Volume
Price
Volume
not numberable
not numberable
b) Aggregated information
Price
Volume
not numberable
not numberable
Details of person:
Name/Company
Michael Sigmund
Reason
Member of the administrative or supervisory body
Initial notification / Correction
Initial notification
Basic data:
Issuer
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Deutschland